‘Paper Girls’ Writer and Co-Showrunner Stephany Folsom Parts Ways with the Amazon Series
Amazon’s Paper Girls, an adaptation of Brian K. Vaughan (Saga, Y: The Last Man) and Cliff Chiang’s (Wonder Woman) Eisner Award-winning graphic novel series, reportedly just lost a showrunner in Stephany Folsom (Toy Story 4). On Saturday, Deadline reported that Amazon Studios and Legendary TV “opted to part ways with Folsom,” leaving Christopher C. Rogers (Halt and Catch Fire, Lodge 49) as the sci-fi series’ sole showrunner.television.mxdwn.com
