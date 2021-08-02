The High Jump Was the Olympics at Their Best—and Most Stylish

One of the most delightful displays of showmanship—and sportsmanship—in the Tokyo Olympics so far took place on Sunday, during the men’s high jump. Mutaz Essa Barshim of Qatar and Gianmarco Tamberi of Italy matched each other leap-for-leap all evening, until they both failed to clear 7 feet 10 inches after three tries. Their options were to enter a sudden-death jump-off—or to share the gold medal. After Barshim, wearing a cap featuring his personal logo, iconically asked for clarification—“Can we have two golds?”—Tamberi, sporting a covetable top knot and pair of personalized socks featuring his own face, leapt into his arms. However, what made the moment so electrifying wasn’t just the outcome, but the lead-up: watching two incredible athletes (who also happen to be close friends) not only jump their hearts out, but doing so in a manner that was downright swaggy.