FAIRFIELD — Kaiser Permanente announced Monday it is mandating Covid-19 vaccinations for all its employees and physicians. “As the country’s largest integrated care delivery system, we feel it is our responsibility to do everything we can to help bring an end to the pandemic, especially in light of the dramatic increase in Covid-19 cases from the highly infectious delta variant,” Greg A. Adams, chairman and chief executive officer of Kaiser Foundation Hospitals and Health Plan Inc., said in a statement.