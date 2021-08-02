Cancel
Georgi Karakhanyan after Bellator 263 win: Switch to 155 pounds is to try and get the title

By Farah Hannoun, Nolan King
Since moving back up to lightweight, Georgi Karakhanyan has won three of his past four.

Most recently, Karakhanyan (31-11-1 MMA, 9-9 BMMA) sliced through Kiefer Crosbie on the ground, submitting him with an arm-triangle choke in the first round at Bellator 263 on Saturday.

The 36-year-old former WSOF champion fought stern competition in Bellator’s featherweight division, but after moving back up to 155 pounds, Karakhanyan is confident he can make a title run.

“I’m trying to get on that Russia card to show Bellator how many fans I got there,” Karakhanyan said at the post-fight news conference. “I’m trying to get on the London card. I know they have Ireland. If Patricky (Freire) and Peter Queally don’t fight, I’d like a shot at Peter Queally, fight him. Other than that, I was supposed to fight Adam Piccolotti, if that could happen. The switch to 155 is not just for me to be a fighter; I’m trying to get that title.”

Watch the full post-fight press conference with Karakhanyan in the video above.

