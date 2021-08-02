Georgi Karakhanyan after Bellator 263 win: Switch to 155 pounds is to try and get the title

Since moving back up to lightweight, Georgi Karakhanyan has won three of his past four.

Most recently, Karakhanyan (31-11-1 MMA, 9-9 BMMA) sliced through Kiefer Crosbie on the ground, submitting him with an arm-triangle choke in the first round at Bellator 263 on Saturday.

The 36-year-old former WSOF champion fought stern competition in Bellator’s featherweight division, but after moving back up to 155 pounds, Karakhanyan is confident he can make a title run.

“I’m trying to get on that Russia card to show Bellator how many fans I got there,” Karakhanyan said at the post-fight news conference. “I’m trying to get on the London card. I know they have Ireland. If Patricky (Freire) and Peter Queally don’t fight, I’d like a shot at Peter Queally, fight him. Other than that, I was supposed to fight Adam Piccolotti, if that could happen. The switch to 155 is not just for me to be a fighter; I’m trying to get that title.”

Watch the full post-fight press conference with Karakhanyan in the video above.