Australia at the Olympics on Tuesday: day 11 schedule of who and when to watch in Tokyo today

By Guardian sport
The Guardian
 5 days ago
Australia’s Kurtis Marschall competes in the pole vault final at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday, day 11 of the Olympic Games. Photograph: Morry Gash/AP

Here is our full guide to all the Australians in action on day 11 of the Olympics. Check our schedule for Tuesday to see what time each event is on, so you know exactly when to tune in to watch today. All times are AEST.

Use the table of contents to quickly find the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 events you’re looking for.

Users viewing this page via Google Amp may experience a technical fault. If the table of contents above is not displaying correctly, please click here to reload the page on theguardian.com which should correct the problem.

Athletics

From 10:05am – men’s 1,500m round one (Stewart McSweyn, Jye Edwards, Oliver Hoare); from 10:20am women’s javelin qualifying round (Kelsey-Lee Barber, Kathryn Mitchell, Mackenzie Little); 10:53am – women’s 400m round one (Bendere Oboya); 11:50am women’s long jump final (Brooke Stratton); 8:26pm – men’s 110m hurdles round one (Nick Hough); 8:20pm – men’s pole vault final (Kurtis Marschall); from 8:56pm – men’s 5,000m round one (David McNeill, Morgan McDonald, Patrick Tiernan)

Canoe sprint

11am – men’s kayak single 1,000m semi-final (Tom Green, Jean van der Westhuyzen). Final to follow. 11:23am – women’s kayak double 500m semi-final (Alyce Wood and Alyssa Bull, Jo Bridgen-Jones and Jaime Roberts). Final to follow

Weightlifting

2:50pm – men’s 109 kg (Matthew Lydement)

Cycling track

4:30pm – women’s team pursuit first round and finals (Ashlee Ankudinoff, Georgia Baker, Annette Edmonson, Alexandra Manly, Maeve Plouffe); 5:22pm – men’s team pursuit first round (Leigh Howard, Kelland O’Brien, Luke Plapp, Alexander Porter, Sam Welsford); 4:58pm – men’s team sprint qualifying and finals (Matthew Richardson, Nathan Hart, Matthew Glaetzer)

Sailing

1:05pm – 470 men: race 9-10 (Matthew Belcher, Will Ryan); 1:15pm – 470 women: race 9-10 (Monique de Vries, Nia Jerwood); 3:30pm – Finn men medal race (Jake Lilley); 4:30pm – Foiling Nacra 17 mixed medal race (Jason Waterhouse, Lisa Darmanin)

Sport climbing

6pm – men’s qualification speed, bouldering, lead (Tom O’Halloran)

Boxing

7:35pm – men’s light quarter-final (Harry Garside v Zakir Safiullin)

Artistic gymnastics

7:39pm – men’s horizontal bar (Tyson Bull)

Hockey

8pm – men’s semi-finals (Australia v Germany)

Water polo

8:50pm – women’s quarter-finals (Australia v Russian Olympic Committee)

Artistic swimming

8:30pm – duet technical routine (Emily Rogers, Amie Thompson)

Basketball

10pm – men’s quarter-finals (Australia v Argentina)

Beach volleyball

11pm – women’s quarter-finals (Mariafe Artacho del Solar and Taliqua Clancy v Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes)

