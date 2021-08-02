Cancel
Alicia Vikander 'Understands the Criticism' Eddie Redmayne Faced for Playing a Trans Woman

By Jen Juneau
People
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlicia Vikander is addressing the criticism Eddie Redmayne faced for playing a real-life transgender woman in their 2015 film The Danish Girl. In an interview with Insider, published Sunday, the 32-year-old actress called making the romantic drama "such a learning experience," while praising Redmayne, 39, for doing "a wonderful job" in his role as Lili Elbe, believed to be the first person to undergo a sex change in the 1930s.

Alicia Vikander
Eddie Redmayne
