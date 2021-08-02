Day 1 of the Seacor lift boat hearing wraps up

The following information is from the Office of Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome. BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge Parish has secured funding for the Jones Creek Detention Project through the Louisiana Watershed Initiative (LWI). The city-parish has committed $3.27M and $6M is being awarded from the LWI, for a total project cost of $9.27M. The funding will be used to purchase approximately 65 acres of undeveloped land near the old Sherwood Forest Golf Course to be utilized for stormwater detention and potentially as a park. This space will allow approximately 210,00 cubic yards of storage volume for runoff in an effort to mitigate flood levels throughout the area. This will aid in slowing the flow of water into the drainage system.
