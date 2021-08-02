Cancel
Austin, TX

More Austin Police officers moved from specialized units back to patrol

By Jordan Bontke
CBS Austin
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore Austin Police officers have been moved from specialized units to help fill growing police vacancies. CBS Austin spoke with current and former Austin Police stakeholders. All of them, including retired police officer Dennis Farris, said they don’t want to ‘sound the alarm’ on the lack of adequate officer staffing at APD but it’s hard not when officer vacancies are at 168, homicides investigations have already surpassed last year’s totals and some 911 response times for urgent calls are nearing an average of nine minutes.

