Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Broncos Camp Notebook | Day 5: Teddy Bridgewater Wins by Narrow Margin

By Luke Patterson
Posted by 
MileHighHuddle
MileHighHuddle
 5 days ago

ENGLEWOOD, Co.—The second week of Denver Broncos training camp resumed on Monday morning and there was a significant increase in fan attendance for practice open to the public. I had the pleasure of interacting with many Mile High Huddle fans that traveled many hours and states to get a glimpse of their 2021 Broncos with the hopes of winning football returning to the Mile High city.

Monday was the last day of camp practice before the pads come on, so it’s time to review which players shined on Day 5, the seemingly last ‘light’ practice of camp.

If you checked social media over the past weekend, you’d immediately see the masses piling on Teddy Bridgewater’s horrendous Saturday practice that was not open to the public. After drawing criticism from head coach Vic Fangio, ‘Steady Teddy’ continuously checked down and tossed multiple interceptions from batted balls at the line of scrimmage. Here's how Day 5 shook out between Bridgewater and Drew Lock.

QB Competition: Day 5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iXVhK_0bFfiptH00
Getty

Bridgewater: Monday, the 28-year-old veteran continues to wear an orange hoodie in the near 90-degree heat and started practice by throwing a beautiful touchdown pass to WR Diontae Spencer on his first rep of team drills. On the very next play, Bridgewater threw a laser to WR Tim Patrick on a short crossing route that failed to connect, largely due to the timing of the receiver's cut on the route.

From there, Teddy had a familiar hiccup throwing an interception to LB Curtis Robinson on the first rep of 7-on-7, leaving many to wonder whether this was a sign of things to come for the day. Instead, Bridgewater delivered back-to-back completions to WR Courtland Sutton, who finished every rep in the end zone in an effort to energize Broncos Country on the hill.

This was critical for Bridgewater to execute, as both QBs, for the most part, did not bounce back from their mistakes in subsequent reps. Later, the former Louisville QB found WR Jerry Jeudy and RB Levante Bellamy on multiple touchdowns in both team and 7-on-7drills.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WACWR_0bFfiptH00
Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Lock: The third-year signal-caller started practice going 2-for-2 after an accurate bubble screen, followed by throwing a dime to TE Noah Fant. After those two throws, the running game was largely implemented before Lock was introduced to rookie CB Patrick Surtain II in 7-on-7 drills.

Lock threw an interception directly to Surtain in the middle of the field as he was hoping to connect with a receiver on a crossing route. While many in Broncos Country cheered the former Alabama star’s first camp interception, there was some slight hesitation from other fans who were quick to criticize the poor decision.

One play later, Lock underthrew his receiver before bouncing back with consecutive completions, hitting WR KJ Hamler and RB Melvin Gordon. Both QBs threw interceptions and touchdowns on Monday, but the last play of the day is what sealed Lock's fate on the day-to-day scoreboard.

Lock was picked off by the newly-signed DB Rojesterman Farris. Before I could react to which receiver was being targeted, Coach Fangio blew the airhorns, signaling the conclusion of practice.

I can’t help but feel that Monday was eerily similar to the first day of training camp with both QBs very close in terms of competition. Both men made boneheaded mistakes but were also able to recover and reignite the offense in team periods.

There were also multiple errors made by tight ends and receivers on Day 5 on catchable balls from both QBs that should have resulted in first downs. I’m hoping that when the team dons pads on Tuesday, the intensity of this QB competition heats up because neither Lock or Bridgewater are breaking away or stealing the show.

Winner: Bridgewater

Teddy recovered with a slight win on Day 5. While today was only the first day of the second week of camp, I can’t help but feel that the Broncos Coaching Staff needs to implement designated reps that are not 50/50.

Whether that means Lock takes 60 percent of team reps on Tuesday and Bridgewater shares the lion's share on Wednesday — or starting to lean towards a QB garnering a slight majority of snaps — this team needs action. That action should come in the form of the coaching staff putting pressure on each man with heavy workloads to see how each responds to what’s being asked of them.

While neither Lock nor Bridgewater will be getting sacked or tackled on Day 6, one QB needs to prove that he can string together multiple days of success, rather than the sporadic rollercoaster that I've seen thus far.

Bradley Chubb Returns to Take First-Team Reps

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dYX13_0bFfiptH00
Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

After undergoing ankle surgery in May and missing Denver’s offseason training program, Chubb was finally in the starting lineup on Monday. Last week, he was seen running gassers and wind sprints off to the side during the beginning phase of camp.

The 25-year-old pass rusher is coming off his first Pro Bowl nod and subsequently had his fifth-year option exercised by the Broncos this past spring. That means Chubb needs to have a monster year to prove to both his team and himself that injuries won't hinder his innate ability to rush the passer.

After all, Chubb tore his ACL in Week 4 of the 2019 season and his career can be chalked up to being snake-bitten. As ecstatic as I was to see Chubb on the field at the same time as Von Miller, it didn’t last long.

The former 2018 first-round pick saw approximately two to three series before being pulled, indicating that the Broncos' training staff has him on a snap count right now. I’d imagine that Chubb will be slowly introduced into the lineup the rest of the week as pads come on, emphasizing the rehabilitation and preventive measures of returning from injury.

Quinn Meinerz’ Training Camp Stock on the Rise

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G7qaa_0bFfiptH00
Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The rookie offensive lineman has seen a significant amount of playing time in Broncos Camp. While some were quick to speculate that the Wisconsin-Whitewater sensation was drafted to replace center Lloyd Cushenberry III, Meinerz is seeing time at both left guard and center. Last week, OL Austin Schlottmann took second-team reps at center, with Meinerz settling into the same left guard role he had in college.

However, towards the end of last week and even more so on Day 5, Lock and Bridgewater both took snaps from Meinerz. No, Cushenberry is not going to be replaced this year. Heck, Meinerz just taught himself the center position last winter and while I’m hearing nothing but glowing reviews from inside UCHealth Training Center, there is a major rookie learning curve to playing center. If you don’t agree with that, then review the 2020 film where Cushenberry started every game as a rookie.

On Monday, I observed Meinerz continually moving interior defensive linemen with not only his raw brute strength but also savvy technique including leverage and angles; aspects that have clearly been coached up since I watched him this past January at the Senior Bowl. Meinerz’s powerful hands and striking have to be the most impressive part of his game.

One former Broncos' offensive lineman that played in Super Bowl XLVIII previously told me that Meinerz's hand placement is some of the best he’s ever seen from an interior lineman, let alone a rookie. So, while it’s fun to call him 'The Belly,' there’s nothing cute about Meinerz's mentality of playing the nastiest position on the offensive line

McTelvin Agim Bursting onto the Scene

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0geaxA_0bFfiptH00
Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

I first met former Agim was when he played in the Shrine Bowl prior to the 2020 NFL draft. While the soft-spoken and extremely intelligent defensive lineman impressed me with his humility, his aggressive style of play in the trenches contradicted that impression and caught the attention of the Broncos. Agim was drafted with pick 95 (Round 3) in 2020, something that’s easy for him to recall as he slated his jersey with the same number.

While he was largely a rotational player in 2020, he logged eight tackles and one tipped pass his rookie season. Last week, he was batting down passes from the line of scrimmage, one of which he intercepted, and was extremely disruptive to Bridgewater on Day 4. On Monday, Agim capitalized on the momentum he built last week and was consistently penetrating the interior offensive line, bottling up running backs.

A strong D-lineman with exceptional use of balance, Agim can athletically slide laterally in the trenches and on any given rep, he can be seen running players out of bounds and finishing plays with great hustle and effort. His consistent, playmaking style of defense couldn’t come at a better time for the Broncos' defensive line after starting nose tackle Mike Purcell suffered an ankle injury that will likely keep him out of commission for a couple of weeks.

Broncos Country should feel extremely excited about Agim, who has many shades of teammate and fellow trenchman Shelby Harris to his game.

Day 5 Notes

  • LB Josey Jewell did not practice and was observed working out on the side (groin).
  • DL Mike Purcell did not practice (ankle).
  • ILB Josh Watson had several nice run-defense reps in addition to zone coverage assignments, something the former CSU Ram needs to make this team.
  • CB Parnell Motley won a key battle against Courtland Sutton that may have saved his job for a time after a brutal first week covering Jerry Jeudy and Patrick.
  • DL Dre’Mont Jones finally made his presence felt with superb run defense and O-line penetration.
  • LB Curtis Robinson’s interception off of Bridgewater could earn him more reps with Jewell sidelined.
  • OT Calvin Anderson took snaps as swing tackle (LT and RT).
  • DB Rojesterman Farris' first practice as a Bronco saw pick off a pass.

Follow Luke on Twitter @LukePattersonLP.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

Comments / 0

MileHighHuddle

MileHighHuddle

Denver, CO
233
Followers
491
Post
54K+
Views
ABOUT

MileHighHuddle is a FanNation channel covering the Denver Broncos

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Narrow Margin#American Football#Broncos Camp Notebook#Englewood Co#Wr#Broncos Country#Louisville Qb#Rb Levante Bellamy#Rb Melvin Gordon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLchatsports.com

Denver Broncos training camp questions: Drew Lock or Teddy Bridgewater?

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- The Denver Broncos opened 2021 training camp July 27 at UC Health Training Center. Here's a closer look at a few storylines:. Who's the quarterback: Drew Lock or Teddy Bridgewater?. After an offseason when the Broncos had a leading role on every spin of the league's quarterback...
NFLUSA Today

Can Teddy Bridgewater return to his Pro Bowl form with Broncos?

Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridewater made the Pro Bowl in 2015 after totaling 3,423 yards and 17 touchdowns in his second season, helping the Minnesota Vikings reach the playoffs with an 11-5 record. Bridgewater’s numbers weren’t amazing, but they were good enough. Last month, the veteran quarterback was asked how...
NFLthednvr.com

DNVR Broncos Podcast: Teddy Bridgewater’s near-perfect performance gives him early lead in Denver’s QB competition

The guys discuss Bridgewater’s dominant day, breakdown what else happened at practice, answer listener questions and much more. Zac Stevens was born and raised in Denver, went to the University of Denver and now covers the Denver Broncos. After graduating Summa Cum Laude from DU in 2014, Zac worked for the Cleveland Browns as a remote scout. He then jumped straight into the journalism industry at the beginning of 2016 covering the reigning world-champion Broncos and joined DNVR soon after. Catch him on Twitter @ZacStevensDNVR and daily on the DNVR Broncos podcast as the co-host.
NFLMile High Report

Broncos’ first-round rookie lighting it up at training camp

Tim Patrick minced absolutely no words when asked last week about the Broncos’ first-round rookie corner Patrick Surtain II. Pressed to elaborate, Patrick had no problem. “He’s bigger than what you think. I don’t know if you guys have gotten right next to him, but he’s like a solid 6-foot-2. He’s filled out, and he’s smart,” Patrick added. “You really don’t expect rookie DBs to know the whole defense already. He’s fitting right in with an already talented defense. It’s remarkable to see.”
NFLchatsports.com

Denver Broncos: The hidden benefit of the quarterback room

Denver Broncos training camp 2021 - Drew Lock. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports. The Denver Broncos quarterback room has dominated offseason headlines, but are Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater really as bad as some think?. The Broncos quarterback situation has dominated the offseason yet again. With Drew Lock and...
NFLCBS Sports

Broncos' Teddy Bridgewater: Not separating from Lock

Coach Vic Fangio said Friday that he hasn't seen any separation in the competition between Bridgewater and Drew Lock, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports. Lock got the first snap of training camp, but with the stipulation that Bridgewater would take just as many reps with the starters this summer. While that may be the case for a few more weeks, the Broncos eventually will want to focus on preparing one or the other for Week 1 against the Giants. Until then, we'll look for any possible signs of one QB moving ahead of the other in their battle for the starting job.
NFLsilverandblackpride.com

Ranking top 15-11 defenses in NFL

The best NFL defenses usually have the best players, however, there are schematic differences that can boost teams into the top. This article takes a look at the best defenses in the NFL counting down from 15, the first in a three part series. 15. San Francisco 49ers. San Francisco...
NFLchatsports.com

Broncos Training Camp: Day 2 live updates

Day 1 of Denver Broncos training camp had the offense with the upper hand over the defense as both Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Lock looked good throughout the practice session with pundits giving the slight edge to Lock from that first practice. For Lock, the focus is about honing the...
NFLthednvr.com

Broncos Quarterback Scoreboard: Steadiness under pressure made the difference for Teddy Bridgewater

This was a day when Bridgewater was what he needed to be, and Lock was not. Andrew Mason has covered the NFL for 22 seasons and the Broncos for 17. Over the years, he has contributed Broncos content to CBS Sports, The Sporting News, The New York Times and the Broncos' official website. He also worked three seasons with NFL.com and two years with the Carolina Panthers' official site. He is the author of "Tales from the Denver Broncos Sideline" and he lives in Denver with his wife and daughter.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Denver Broncos training camp: Day one notes and observations

The Denver Broncos have officially kicked off 2021 training camp. How was the first day of the QB competition? Who is standing out already?. Football season is back. The Denver Broncos are back. Minicamp and OTAs are in the books, and from now to the end of the 2021 season, there will be no real breaks in the NFL action. Fans everywhere rejoice.
NFLallfans.co

Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater ‘a true pro,’ says WR Tim Patrick

Denver Broncos fans are familiar with incumbent quarterback Drew Lock, a third-year player who has started 18 games over the last two seasons. Fans in Denver might be a little less familiar with Teddy Bridgewater, the veteran acquired this offseason to add competition at QB. Broncos wide receivers can help fans get a feel for the new arrival.
NFLthednvr.com

DNVR Broncos Podcast: Teddy Bridgewater bounces back, narrows gap with Drew Lock in QB competition

It’s an “even Steven” QB competition, and Mase and RK break down what that means as the Broncos prepare to crank up the intensity with full-pad practices!. Andrew Mason has covered the NFL for 22 seasons and the Broncos for 17. Over the years, he has contributed Broncos content to CBS Sports, The Sporting News, The New York Times and the Broncos' official website. He also worked three seasons with NFL.com and two years with the Carolina Panthers' official site. He is the author of "Tales from the Denver Broncos Sideline" and he lives in Denver with his wife and daughter.

Comments / 0

Community Policy