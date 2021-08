SPOKANE, Washington — Tom Wistrcill beamed during his State of the Conference address Monday morning at the Davenport Grand. The Big Sky commissioner spoke to a room full of media and conference football players, coaches and staffers on the final day of the Big Sky Football Kickoff. The annual event was canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic, and the 2020 football season was moved to this past spring. Montana State, Northern Colorado and Portland State chose to opt out of the season, and the 10 teams that did compete played shorter schedules than usual.