Why Contractors are Smiling Despite Nonresidential Dragging US Construction Spending Down Again in June

By Larry Stewart
ForConstructionPros.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe total value of construction put in place in the U.S. was essentially flat in June, eking out a 0.1% increase over nonresidential construction’s 0.9% slip. Residential construction continues to chug along, with spending rising 1.1% in June finishing the first six months of the year 24.5% higher than the first half of 2020.

Constructionbostonrealestatetimes.com

Outlook for construction spending improves with the upturn in the economy

WASHINGTON- Pent-up demand from the pandemic is creating a general spending surge that is helping to improve the outlook on construction spending over the next two years, according to a new report from the American Institute of Architects (AIA). After nonresidential construction spending declined by about two percent last year,...
U.S. Politicsrew-online.com

Non-residential construction lagging as Congress dithers on infrastructure bill

The construction industry added 11,000 jobs between June and July but nonresidential construction employment remains far below pre-pandemic levels, according to an analysis by the Associated General Contractors of America of government data released today. Association officials said nonresidential construction has been affected by declining demand for projects, particularly for...
Real Estatebostonagentmagazine.com

Housing affordability hits 10-year low

Housing affordability plunged to its lowest level in almost 10 years in the second quarter, as building-materials costs, high demand and low inventory contributed to the largest quarterly increase in the national median home price on record. Just 56.6% of homes sold during the quarter were affordable to families earning...
Economyrismedia.com

U.S. Labor Market Strengthening, But Construction Jobs Still Low

The U.S. added 943,000 jobs in July, with the unemployment rate decreasing to 5.4%, according to the latest data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The most notable job gains occurred in leisure and hospitality, local government. education, and professional and business services. Real estate and rental and leasing...
ConstructionForexTV.com

UK Construction Sector Growth Moderates In July

The recovery in UK construction output lost momentum in July with slower growth seen in all three main categories of work, survey results from IHS Markit showed on Thursday. The Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply construction Purchasing Managers’ Index fell to 58.7 in July from June’s 24-year high of 66.3. The reading was forecast to rise to 64.0.
Trafficrockproducts.com

Construction Spending Higher in June; Highways Down

The U.S. Census Bureau announced that construction spending during June 2021 was estimated at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1,552.2 billion, 0.1% (±1.2%) above the revised May estimate of $1,551.2 billion. The June figure is 8.2%(±1.3%) above the June 2020 estimate of $1,435.0 billion. In June, the estimated seasonally...
Constructioncalculatedriskblog.com

Construction Spending increased 0.1% in June

From the Census Bureau reported that overall construction spending decreased:. Construction spending during June 2021 was estimated at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1,552.2 billion, 0.1 percent above the revised May estimate of $1,551.2 billion. The June figure is 8.2 percent above the June 2020 estimate of $1,435.0 billion.
IndustryTimes Union

This Week: Construction spending, GM earns, nonfarm payrolls

A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week:. Economists project that spending on construction projects increased nationally in June after falling the previous month. They expect the Commerce Department will report Monday that spending on housing, nonresidential and government construction projects rose 0.5%...
Real Estateeyeonhousing.org

June Gains for Private Residential Spending

NAHB analysis of Census Construction Spending data shows that total private residential construction spending rose 1.1% in June to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $763.4 billion. Total private residential construction spending was 29.3% higher than a year ago. The monthly gains are attributed to the strong growth of spending...
Economyazbex.com

Construction Unemployment Down 2.6% in June

The not seasonally adjusted national construction unemployment rate was down 2.6 percent in June 2021 from a year ago and 45 states had lower unemployment rates over the same period, according to state-by-state analysis of U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data released by Associated Builders and Contractors. Although not back to pre-pandemic levels, both overall employment and construction employment have demonstrated significant improvement during the past year.
ConstructionPosted by
Equipment Today

Construction Employment Lags as Contractors Grapple with Labor Shortages, Supply Chain Issues

In mid-July, the Associated General Contractors of America (AGC) reported that June 2021 construction employment in 39 states remained below the pre-pandemic peak seen in February 2020. It has since released an analysis showing more long-term employment challenges across the U.S., with construction employment remaining stagnant, or declining, in 101 metro areas from February 2020 to June 2021.
ConstructionCrain's New York Business

Interesting times for construction contractors

Many construction contractors are currently facing tough decisions regarding future work, pricing of the work, and profitability. Despite the pandemic, most contractors are coming off very profitable 2019 and 2020 years by completing work that was already on the books. The Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) helped these contractors keep their employees and deal with the inefficiencies that were caused by the pandemic, but contractors are now left with a market that does not have enough new work. In addition, any work that is being released has many bidders and extreme competitiveness that drives the prices down at the same time when many of the associated costs, such as building materials and labor, are all increasing. Due to the situation, contractors are forced to decide on whether or not they should take on work at lower prices than usual, with the hope that nothing will further decrease the profit during the job. By taking on work at these prices, this puts significant pressure on the contractor’s finances. If the work is not properly monitored or managed, it could even put contractors out of business. If a contractor decides to take on less profitable work, they must monitor the project on a daily basis and make sure they have adequate funds to get through the project.
EconomyWNCY

U.S. job growth seen strong as technical factors provide a boost

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. job growth likely remained robust in July amid shifts in seasonal employment at schools caused by the pandemic, which could mask some softening in underlying labor market conditions as the boost from fiscal stimulus and the economy’s reopening fades. The Labor Department’s closely watched employment report...
Real Estatemortgageorb.com

Home Prices Continued to Spike in June But Housing Market Remains Strong

U.S. home prices in June increased 2.3% compared with May and were up 17.2% compared with June 2020, according to CoreLogic’s home price index. Lack of supply, economic rebound and demographic trends were the main factors fueling the home price surge, the firm’s research shows. The result is affordability challenges...
Businesscalculatedriskblog.com

Monday: ISM Mfg, Construction Spending

• At 10:00 AM ET, ISM Manufacturing Index for July. The consensus is for the ISM to be at 60.9, up from 60.6 in June. The employment index was at 49.9% in June, and the new orders index was at 66.0%. • Also at 10:00 AM, Construction Spending for June....
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
ForConstructionPros.com

Top 10 Construction Stories This Week: What's the Senate Got for Infrastructure, And How We’ll Pay for It?

Despite a recovering U.S. economy, labor shortages and supply chain challenges have restrained broader construction employment gains. Integrated technologies provide increased crawler dozer automation while sharing real-time productivity data. Uncover the winners of the 2021 Editor's Choice Awards, the top 30 products and pieces of equipment chosen for their audience...
Economycalculatedriskblog.com

Trade Deficit Increased to $75.7 Billion in June

The U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis announced today that the goods and services deficit was $75.7 billion in June, up $4.8 billion from $71.0 billion in May, revised. June exports were $207.7 billion, $1.2 billion more than May exports. June imports were $283.4 billion, $6.0...
U.S. PoliticsFOXBusiness

US trade deficit widened to record in June, showing strong pre-delta demand

The U.S. trade deficit widened to a record in June as the resurgent American economy drove strong demand for foreign-made goods ahead of the Covid-19 Delta-variant surge. The trade gap in goods and services expanded 6.7% from May to a seasonally adjusted $75.7 billion, the Commerce Department said Thursday. Before the pandemic, the monthly trade deficit had hovered for years between $40 billion and $50 billion.
Businessfa-mag.com

U.S. Personal Spending Strengthened In June Along With Prices

U.S. personal spending accelerated more than expected in June, reflecting a ramp up in outlays on services, while a closely watched inflation measure continued to climb. Purchases of goods and services increased 1% from a month earlier, following a downwardly revised 0.1% drop in May, Commerce Department figures showed Friday. The personal consumption expenditures price gauge, which the Federal Reserve uses for its inflation target, rose 0.5% for a second month.

