Mack Motzko, the 20-year-old son of Gophers men's hockey coach Bob Motzko, died of injuries suffered in a car crash Saturday night in Orono that also killed another passenger. "We are devastated for Bob, Shelley, their family and all involved," athletic director Mark Coyle said in a statement released by the University of Minnesota on Sunday. "This is an unimaginable tragedy, and we will do everything we can to support those affected. We ask for privacy for the families as they mourn the loss of loved ones."