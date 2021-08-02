Monte Vista Christian sticks with interim for leading role
WATSONVILLE – Monte Vista Christian School announced its new Head of Schools after the former head of schools vacated the position at the end of the school year. The Watsonville day and boarding school tapped Interim Head of School Nikki Daniels, who filled the role for the summer to prepare the school for its return to class on Aug. 11. Daniels served as the school’s assistant head of schools for four years under the previous administration.www.santacruzsentinel.com
