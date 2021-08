WASHINGTON, D.C. (KDKA) — In a rare, late-night weekend session, a group of Senators finalized the legislative text of the $1 trillion infrastructure bill, with that plan weighing in with more than 2,700 pages. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) made the announcement on the Senate Floor late on Sunday night. Now that the text of the bill has been finalized, the days-long amendment process will begin. Senator Schumer says he believes the Senate can quickly move things along and pass the bill in a matter of days, given how bipartisan the bill is. More than half of the bill, worth $550 billion, includes...