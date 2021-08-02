Cancel
This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe livestream is online for this week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation. You can see the video below for the show, which kicks off at 4 PM ET/7 PM PT and features the following lineup:. * Darby Allin (w/ Sting) vs. Bear Bronson (w/ Bear Boulder) * Ashley D’Amboise vs....

WWEWrestling-edge.com

AEW Dynamite Drops Braun Strowman Bombshell?

Could Braun Strowman be coming to AEW? It’s Wednesday night, and you know what that means …All Elite Wrestling returns with the latest installment of their weekly AEW on TNT television program. Emanating from their home turf of Daily’s Place amphitheater in Jacksonville, Florida this evening, AEW Dynamite: Homecoming features a jam-packed lineup from top-to-bottom. This Braun Strowman AEW rumor recently leaked.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WCW Legend Debut On AEW Dynamite Leaks

This is Part 2 of Matt Boone’s Dynamite results, including the announcement of WCW legend Juventud Guerrera vs. Chris Jericho next week:. We shoot to a message from The Purveyor of Violence, as Jon Moxley is shown pacing backstage. Moxley talks about how he was at an airport and noticed...
WWEringsidenews.com

Brandi Rhodes Is Very Upset With Malakai Black After AEW Dynamite

Malakai Black made his debut on AEW Dynamite last month and immediately knocked out Cody Rhodes and Arn Anderson. This signaled his intentions and that ruthless energy didn’t stop at AEW Homecoming. Their feud has built up for the past month and it finally culminated on this week’s episode of...
WWEwrestlinginc.com

What Happened With Cody Rhodes After AEW Dynamite Went Off The Air?

Cody Rhodes continued to tease his retirement from pro wrestling after AEW Dynamite: Homecoming went off the air. As seen in the video below, Rhodes removed his other boot and got down on all fours to kiss the mat. He then departed the ring to cheers along with his brother, Dustin Rhodes.
WWE411mania.com

Hangman Page and Dark Order Split For Now on AEW Dynamite

Hangman Page and the Dark Order are on a break, as revealed on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Following last week’s loss at Fight to the Fallen which saw Page and the Order lose to the Elite, Page said during a segment on tonight’s show that he needs to handle Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks on his own. Page noted that the problems were ones he started on his own. You can see the segment below.
WWE411mania.com

Juventud Guerrera on Tonight’s AEW Match With Chris Jericho Being a Blessing for Him

– Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso spoke with Juventud Guerrera ahead of his match with Chris Jericho tonight on AEW Dynamite. Below are some highlights. Juventud Guerrera on this return being a blessing: “For me to come back at this moment, to this stage in AEW, the hottest company with the best talent in wrestling, it’s a blessing. For me and Chris, this is a great opportunity to showcase what we did and what we can still do. Chris has such a great mind for the business. He always knows the right time and the right moment. This is going to be a very special night for wrestling fans.”
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Vince McMahon Fires Stars During Smackdown

In major WWE contract news, it is being reported by Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp that WWE have released Bronson Reed. Reed achieved his highest level of fame winning the WWE NXT North American Championship one-time. Did Vince McMahon ‘angered’ this NXT Star in a text message?. The full list of...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Undertaker Bold Message To Top AEW Star Leaks

Chris Jericho is one of the most celebrated names in professional wrestling and will forever be known as All Elite Wrestling’s first ever world champion. During a recent interview with Inside the Ropes, he recently discussed a match he would have in 2010 with a man who is reportedly to be joining the promotion – former WWE Champion, Daniel Bryan when Bryan was a member of WWE NXT. This Undertaker & A list actress bombshell recently leaked.
WWEPWMania

Former WWE and Impact Stars Backstage At This Week’s AEW Dynamite

Former WWE Superstar Tony Nese and former Impact Wrestling star Kiera Hogan were backstage for Wednesday’s Homecoming edition of AEW Dynamite at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, according to Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam. Next was released from WWE back on June 25 along with other budget cuts. Hogan announced her Impact...
WWEewrestlingnews.com

A New Match Announced For Monday’s AEW Dark: Elevation

AEW took to Twitter today, announcing a new match for tomorrow night’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation. We’ll see Luther w/ Serpentico vs. Lee Johnson w/ Dustin Rhodes. You can check out the updated lineup for this week’s AEW Dark: Elevation broadcast below:. * Luther w/ Serpentico vs. Lee Johnson...
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Ratings Breakdown For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite on TNT pulled in 1,108,000 viewers, which is down from the show last week that did 1,148,000. They drew a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic, which is up from the previous week’s 0.44. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has a full breakdown of the numbers:. Q1: Hangman Page...
WWEPosted by
Fightful

Diamante, Big Swole, And More Announced For 7/27 Edition Of AEW Dark

AEW Dark (7/27) Varsity Blonds & Dante Martin vs. Ryan Nemeth & The Acclaimed. Zach Mason & Warren Johnson vs. Dark Order's Evil Uno & Stu Grayson. Fightful provides the stream and results for AEW Dark every Tuesday evening. You can view the results from past episodes of AEW Dark in Fightful's results section.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

AEW Dark: Elevation Results: PAC Vs. Chuck Taylor, Lee Johnson Vs. Luther

Welcome to Wrestling Inc’s live coverage of AEW Dark: Elevation, which airs every Monday at 7 PM EST on AEW’s YouTube Channel. Be sure to give your thoughts about tonight’s show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up to date coverage.
WWE411mania.com

Backstage Rumor on Upcoming Overhaul to WWE NXT

– In light of the recent group of NXT releases, it raises the question of where that leaves the WWE NXT brand. Dave Meltzer spoke on changes coming to the brand on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio. According to Meltzer, “There talk of changing the show completely or changing things,” with...
WWEwrestlinginc.com

WInc Daily: AEW Makes Adam Cole An Offer, Pete Dunne – WWE NXT Update (Feat. Trish Adora)

Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast!. The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon on all major podcast platforms. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes. The news and mailbag portion of the show stream live Monday-Friday at Noon EST on our YouTube and social channels!
WWE411mania.com

Kevin’s AEW Fyter Fest 2021 (Night Two) Review

July 21st, 2021 | Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas. Chairs Match: Chris Jericho (30-11-1) vs. Shawn Spears (6-1 in 2021) We start with Jericho’s first labour he must go through to get a match with MJF. Bold move by AEW to open with Shawn Spears. The gimmick is that only Shawn Spears can use a chair. MJF was on commentary. The opening stages of this were pretty dull as even though they brawled outside, it felt kind of lifeless and you could see Jericho calling spots. The crowd did pop for him using the camera at ringside, which was welcome. When Spears took over on offense again, things were dull but Jericho busted out a top rope rana and I must say, having a live crowd is so great. Spears got free of the Walls of Jericho with a Tully Blanchard distraction and using the chair as a weapon. Sammy Guevara got into it with Tully but didn’t hit him, only forced him to the back like a true babyface. Jericho kicked out of the C4 and avoided one with a chair before winning with the Judas Effect in 10:59. That was better than I expected. It was kept short, did what it had to, and had a HOT crowd. [***]
Video Games411mania.com

AEW Road to Fight For the Fallen Livestream Online

This week’s AEW Dynamite is their Fight For the Fallen episode, and the “Road To” preview livestream is online. You can see the video below for the preview, which premieres at 6 PM ET/3 PM PT and will look at this Wednesday’s card:

