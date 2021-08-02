US expands resettlement eligibility for at-risk Afghans

As the Taliban continues to make gains across Afghanistan and escalates the level of violence, the U.S. Department of State on Monday announced expanded refugee resettlement criteria for at-risk Afghans affiliated with the U.S.

“The U.S. objective remains a peaceful, secure Afghanistan,” a State Department fact sheet said. “However, in light of increased levels of Taliban violence, the U.S. government is working to provide certain Afghans, including those who worked with the United States, the opportunity for refugee resettlement to the United States.”

The U.S. has already started Operation Allies Refuge to fly Afghans and their families who qualify for a special immigrant visa (SIV), primarily interpreters and others closely affiliated with U.S. forces, out of Afghanistan for resettlement in the U.S.

The expanded eligibility will grant Priority 2 (P-2) access designation for the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program (USRAP) to those who worked in a job not qualified for an SIV, such as a position with a U.S. media agency, or who did not have sufficient time in service.

Those eligible for P-2 status, however, must leave Afghanistan on their own and go through processing that could take as long as 14 months without U.S. support.

“This is incredibly hard,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said to reporters, adding that “it’s hard to get yourself to a place where you can take advantage of what opportunities exist … to apply for refugee status.”

The first flight with about 200 Afghans who qualified for an SIV and their families, arrived last week and were taken to Fort Lee in Virginia. Over 18,000 Afghans have applied for an SIV.

As the U.S. seeks to rescue its supporters in Afghanistan, the Taliban continues to advance across the country.

Previously limited to operations in less populated areas, Taliban fighters have now attacked three major cities in Afghanistan — Kandahar and Lashkar Gah in the southern part of the country and Herat in the west, according to Fox News.