Southlake, TX

Southlake Carroll quarterback to skip his senior year, enroll at Ohio State

Tarrant County Today
Tarrant County Today
 5 days ago


Ohio State Buckeyes mascot Brutus Buckeye at the Spring Game at Ohio Stadium in April 2021.(Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

By Madelyn Edwards

(SOUTHLAKE, Texas) Southlake Carroll quarterback Quinn Ewers said on Monday that he will be skipping his senior year of high school and enrolling at Ohio State, Fox 4 reports.

This move will allow Ewers, the top-ranked player in the country, to profit off of his name, image and likeness in college sports, since he can’t make money from endorsements in Texas as a high schooler. 

College athletes can make money from endorsements, a change made by the NCAA starting in July. 

"This is not just a financial decision; this is about what is best for my football career. At 18, and with one final class about to be completed to earn my high school degree, I feel it’s time to get the jump on my college career that is available to me," Ewers said in a statement on Twitter.

According to Yahoo Sports, Ewers could make almost $1 million from endorsements in the next year. Ewers is expected to join Ohio State’s training camp sometime in August.

With Ewers, Southlake Carroll High School made it to the UIL finals, finishing as a runner-up in 6A Division I last season.

Tarrant County Today

Tarrant County Today

Fort Worth, TX
