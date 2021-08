Over the past couple of months, we have been sharing with you lists of celebrities that were born in Massachusetts. As we continue our research, we have been discovering more and more celebrities that were born in the Bay State. Many of the celebrities on the list were born in beautiful Berkshire County as well. We definitely found some surprises during our research. People from many walks of life are on this list including musicians, actors, actresses, models, social media influencers, historical figures, politicians and many more. We even tapped into baseball and wrestling a touch.