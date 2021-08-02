Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Chainlink Price Analysis: LINK/USD struggles to overcome $24 price level

By Richard Adrian
cryptopolitan.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePullback pressure towards $20 – $22 trendline. Chainlink’s major ascending channel lies above $25. Chainlink (LINK) fell below the 200-day exponential moving average after the bulls failed to sustain an upward momentum at $23.51. The overall sentiment remains negative across the daily chart and suggests that the bears will continue pulling the price downwards below the $20 – $22 major trendline.

www.cryptopolitan.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Price Level#Price Analysis#Usd#Rsi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Marketscryptopolitan.com

Dogecoin Price Analysis: DOGE retests $0.23 resistance, prepares to reverse?

DOGE started to rally again yesterday. Strong bullish momentum was seen overnight. DOGE/USD retests $0.23 resistance. Dogecoin price analysis indicates bearish momentum to follow over the next 24 hours as previous resistance around $0.23 was retested earlier today, and any further upside was rejected. Therefore, we expect DOGE/USD to retrace again and move towards the $0.20 support again.
Marketscryptopolitan.com

Bitcoin price analysis: BTC/USD on course to cross $45k resistance

Bitcoin price analysis shows BTC hovering near $40,800. BTC accumulation is rising as well, with large investors holding more supply. JPMorgan Chase is rallying to create an in-house BTC fund for its private clients. Yesterday’s 75 percent rally in BTC/USD pair from $29,400 to $42,600 has drastically changed the scene...
Stockscryptopolitan.com

Cardano Price Analysis: ADA swiftly spikes above $1.40 overnight, targets $1.50 next?

ADA consolidated below $1.40 resistance yesterday. Bulls pushed Cardano above $1.40 overnight. ADA/USD targets the $1.50 mark next. Cardano price analysis is bullish for today as previous resistance at $1.40 was broken overnight and the market has continued to rally since then. Therefore, we expect ADA/USD to move towards the next resistance at $1.50 later today.
Marketsthemarketperiodical.com

Curver DAO Analysis: CRV Token Price At The Doorstep Of The $2 Resistance Level

CRV token chart shows the 20, and 50-day EMA can soon provide a bullish crossover. The CRV/BTC pair was trading at 0.0004427 BTC with a gain of 4.15%. The CRV token has shown a remarkable 60% recovery after the price bounced from the $1.12 support level. As the price was moving higher, knocking out new resistance levels, it has once again reached the crucial $2 resistance level. Furthermore, the price is currently showing some rejection candles here, which could trigger a good reversal trader for CRV traders. However, they can wait for the price to breakout at least on the support level for proper confirmation of reversal.
Marketscryptopolitan.com

Litecoin price analysis: LTC ready to challenge the $155 mark

Litecoin price is facing resistance at the $157 mark. Litecoin price has finally gone past the $148 mark and strong bullish momentum has carried the price to challenge the $155 mark. Litecoin price records an over 8.45 percent price hike across the last seven days showing extremely strong bullish dominance. However, the sharp bullish activity leaves room for a volatile price movement.
Marketscryptopolitan.com

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH breaks $2,900 resistance, targets $3,200 next?

ETH continued to rally yesterday. $2,900 major resistance broken overnight. Ethereum to reach $3,200 next. Ethereum price analysis is bullish for today as further upside was seen overnight and bullish momentum is still strong. Therefore, we expect ETH/USD to target the $3,200 mark next. The cryptocurrency market traded with strong...
Commodities & Futureambcrypto.com

Cardano, Polkadot, Cosmos Price Analysis: 06 August

Bitcoin and Ethereum’s movement was not followed by all altcoins rising on their respective charts. ADA remained range-bound while some altcoins such as DOT presented mixed signals. On the contrary, ATOM reacted positively and was heading towards its immediate resistance level after gaining by 4.7%. Cardano [ADA]. Following a minor...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD seems vulnerable, break below $25.00 mark awaited

Silver attracted some buying near the $25.00 mark, though struggled to register any strong recovery. The set-up remains tilted in favour of bearish traders and supports prospects for additional losses. A sustained move beyond the overnight swing highs is needed to negate the near-term negative bias. Silver found some support...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

GBP/JPY technical analysis: Edges sideways as advances curbed by 50-MA

GBPJPY is presently stuck between the 50- and 100-day simple moving averages (SMAs) and directional momentum appear to have become feeble. The 200-day SMA is backing the positive structure, while the 50- and 100-day SMAs are endorsing a more neutral trajectory in the pair. The short-term oscillators are indicating a...
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CAD Price Analysis: Consolidates around 1.2500, awaits US/Canadian jobs

USD/CAD stalls Thursday’s sell-off, re-attempts 1.2500. Daily technical setup appears in favor of USD/CAD bulls. Key US, Canadian data in focus for fresh direction on the major. USD/CAD has entered a phase of bearish consolidation around 1.2500, as the sellers take a breather after Thursday’s decline and ahead of the...
Currenciescryptopolitan.com

Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD sets eyes on $2,900 after London hardfork

Ethereum price analysis shows major effects emerging after London hard fork. ETH/USD pair has risen around 4 percent and undergoing churning post the update. At the time of writing, the ETH/USD is near $2,740. Ethereum price movement in the last 24 hours: All technicals point to higher levels. Ethereum prices...
Stocksfoxperiodical.com

BITTORRENT Price Analysis: From $0.00300 mark the coin running downwards

BTT Airdrop is 10% and BTT ecosystem is 19.9%. The token has shown the pattern of three inside up on 2 August, 2021. The RSI oscillator for BTT shows the SELL action. The circulating supply of 659,952,625,000 BTT coins and the max. supply is not available. The last known price of the token, BTT, is 0.002836 and is down by 1.14% over the last 24 hours. It has the current trading volume(s) of 258,430,918 with a low of 16.85% over the last 24 hours.
Marketscryptopolitan.com

Litecoin price analysis: Bullish move strengthens in LTC/USD at $149 resistance

Litecoin price is experiencing sharp resistance above $145.68 mark. Remarkable improvement in today’s market price expected. LTC found its support at $134.92 in accordance with the latest chart review. The latest Litecoin price analysis is showing that the cryptocurrency is going into a upward trend, showing bullish signs with a...
Stockscryptopolitan.com

Ripple price analysis: XRP heads for $0.7500 psychological resistance

Ripple price analysis indicates XRP has slowed down after reaching a peak in price recently. An alliance with Uphold means XRP debit cards will be available from all over the world about their collaboration as per Uphold and GlobaliD. It also signals an upcoming uptrend but requires breaking $0.785 for...

Comments / 0

Community Policy