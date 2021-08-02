Chainlink Price Analysis: LINK/USD struggles to overcome $24 price level
Pullback pressure towards $20 – $22 trendline. Chainlink’s major ascending channel lies above $25. Chainlink (LINK) fell below the 200-day exponential moving average after the bulls failed to sustain an upward momentum at $23.51. The overall sentiment remains negative across the daily chart and suggests that the bears will continue pulling the price downwards below the $20 – $22 major trendline.www.cryptopolitan.com
Comments / 0