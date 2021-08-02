Chainlink Price Analysis: LINK/USD struggles to overcome $24 price level

CRV token chart shows the 20, and 50-day EMA can soon provide a bullish crossover. The CRV/BTC pair was trading at 0.0004427 BTC with a gain of 4.15%. The CRV token has shown a remarkable 60% recovery after the price bounced from the $1.12 support level. As the price was moving higher, knocking out new resistance levels, it has once again reached the crucial $2 resistance level. Furthermore, the price is currently showing some rejection candles here, which could trigger a good reversal trader for CRV traders. However, they can wait for the price to breakout at least on the support level for proper confirmation of reversal.