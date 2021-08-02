Avoid algal bloom in Chowan River: NCDEQ
State officials are urging the public to avoid coming in contact with algal bloom — green or blue water — in the Chowan River in the Edenton area. In a notice Monday, the state Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Water Resources officials said the bloom has lingered in the area since July 27. Officials said there were no reports of adverse health effects in people associated with the algal bloom at the time of the notice.coastalreview.org
