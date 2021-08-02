Avoid algal bloom in Chowan River: NCDEQ

EGLE Media Office, EGLE-Assist@Michigan.gov, 517-284-9278. Some residents living along the streams, rivers, and lakes near the failed Edenville and Sanford dams in Mid-Michigan are experiencing algal blooms in the shallow waters that feed the former reservoirs. The blooms are common this time of year and the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) has determined they are not harmful algal blooms (HABs). Rather, EGLE staff has determined the material is filamentous green algae, which does not produce toxins, and not the cyanobacteria that is present in harmful algae. The filamentous green algae can be aesthetically displeasing and sometimes will smell when the organic material breaks down.