Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Illinois State

Leading Women In Illinois Cannabis To Discuss Women, Weed And What's Ahead: Aug. 3

By Javier Hasse
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Some of Chicago’s leading women in cannabis will discuss the role of women in the industry this Wednesday, August 3. Hosted by Leaf Trade and The Illinois Women in Cannabis Association, the “Ladies First” event will feature female panelists from some of the biggest MSOs and Illinois cannabis dispensaries, including Verano Holdings Corp (OTC:VRNOF), Green Thumb Industries (OTC:GTBIF), Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc (OTC:AAWH), Windy City Cannabis and Leaf Trade.

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
11K+
Followers
63K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannabis Industry#Ladies First#Verano Holdings Corp#Vrnof#Green Thumb Industries#Aawh#Cann Social Tonics#Leaf Trade#Founder
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Benzinga

The Week In Cannabis: Cannabis For Veterans, Canopy, Tilray, SMG, Big Earnings, Financings And More

Below is a recap of the main news related to the cannabis industry and markets for the week of August 2, 2021. Buried deep in the folds of the much-anticipated and discussed ad nauseam 2,702 pages of the $1-trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill is a paragraph that refers to “establishing a clearinghouse to collect and distribute samples and strains of marijuana for scientific research that includes marijuana and products containing marijuana lawfully available to patients or consumers in a State on a retail basis.”
Healthvivaglammagazine.com

How women confidently conquer the cannabis industry

The cannabis industry is constantly changing, growing, and evolving. In recent years, the prejudices around this powerful plant seem to be slowly disappearing. The green revolution started, not just in the US, where many countries already legalized weed for medicinal and recreational purposes (or at least medicinal), but worldwide. There are more educated people than ever before, and it seems that trend will continue. One thing is sure – the story around cannabis is moving in a much better direction.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

These Top 15 Cannabis Startups Have Raised Almost $3 Billion Without Going Public

For many people, investing in cannabis has become tantamount to buying shares of publicly-listed companies like Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC), Curaleaf (OTCQX:CURLF) or Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY). However, a substantial number of well-known privately-owned companies in the cannabis space continue to raise capital through private equity funding and have not listed their shares...
Reno, NVNews & Review

Women & weed expo in Reno

As cannabis began its long, chaotic transition from contraband to consumer product, about a third of the people involved in the emerging industry were women. The billions of dollars involved in the markets for legal cannabis soon attracted the attention of multi-national corporations and big capital. As major players began taking over, they apparently brought gender discrimination along with them. Industry-wide statistics are hard to come by, but anecdotally, the percentage of women in the industry has decreased and older white males – as in many corporate hierarchies — are ascendant.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, This Is When a Booster Will "Be Necessary"

As the Delta variant continues to threaten everyone across the U.S., many people who received the jab are left wondering how long and how completely they are protected from the virus. And if you got the Moderna vaccine, there's now some more insight. The pharmaceutical company just released a statement detailing recent research that found that its COVID vaccine continues to be effective at least six months after the second dose, though the level or protection does shift slightly and the Delta variant could further reduce it. The data has now reignited a conversation about when Moderna recipients will need a booster shot.
Income Taxdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Check Update: New Payments Will Be Reaching Soon

While it seems pretty improbable that another stimulus check would be coming soon, most states have taken matters into their hands. Several states have been doing their best to make sure that the existing stimulus packages have been evenly distributed- with several states providing almost 200 billion dollars. This money...
Oakland County, MIPosted by
Matthew Donnellon

Mask orders return to Metro Detroit

As Covid numbers climb, doubling in over a week, counties are now starting to take precautionary measures. Oakland County’s numbers have been rising steadily, “With a seven-day average of 78 COVID-19 cases per day, Oakland County is firmly in the “substantial” range of the CDC’s guidance for everyone to wear a mask indoors regardless of vaccination status,” the Oakland Press reports.
Pharmaceuticalsmedicalkidnap.com

Former Pfizer VP Warns Childbearing-age Women: ‘Do not Accept These Vaccines’

Dr. Michael Yeadon discussed recent findings indicating that experimental COVID-19 vaccines concentrate in a woman’s ovaries and induce an ‘autoimmune attack’ on the placenta. Excerpts:. In his brief presentation at Wednesday’s online “Stop the Shot” conference, former Pfizer vice president Dr. Michael Yeadon highlighted three reasons why women of childbearing...
Politicsdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Check Announced For Selected Citizens

Stimulus Check has been announced in some states. These payments will be rolled out to a specific set of citizens. At a time when the government is uninterested, these payments are welcome. As many as four American states have designed their Stimulus Checks. These payments will surely lighten up the mood in gloomy circumstances.
EconomyRetail Wire

Do emotional connections make women better business leaders than men?

Corporate Management Employee Motivation Human Resources Management Advice. A university study shows that when women express calm, happy emotions, they are perceived as more effective leaders than men. The effect is most pronounced for leaders in top positions in an organization. The findings work against stereotypes that erroneously claim that...
EconomyFinancial Times

Stakeholders incorporated: Can capitalism change if company charters stay the same?

Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about Corporate governance news. When Lemonade launched its initial public offering in 2020, the US home insurance start-up saw its market capitalisation double in the first morning’s trading to $3bn, far above the private market valuation it had secured from early investors such as SoftBank.
California Stateirei.com

CalSTRS names Lisa Blatnick as COO

The $308.6 billion California State Teachers’ Retirement System (CalSTRS) has appointed Lisa Blatnick as COO, effective Aug. 16. She succeeds Cassandra Lichnock, who stepped into the role of CEO on July 1. Blatnick joined CalSTRS in 2003 as a facilities coordinator and has nearly 28 years of experience working for...
Florida StatePosted by
Benzinga

Florida's Largest Multifamily Transaction Of 2021 Closes This Week

Florida’s largest multifamily deal closed this week with the acquisition of The Residences at Uptown Boca by the Atlanta-based multifamily real estate investment, development and management company Cortland. The Property: The Residences at Uptown Boca is a seven-building multifamily community with 456 Class-A luxury apartments opened in 2020. The apartments...
Lawabovethelaw.com

The Am Law A-List: Ranking The Most Elite Law Firms In America (2021)

Another day, another ranking for lawyers to ogle in a search for meaning as they attempt to get through the day’s billables in this “post-pandemic” world we’re living in. Despite all the unrest and change in the world thanks to COVID-19, this is still the life of a Biglaw attorney, always on the hunt for confirmation that their firm is the best firm, the one that’s hitting all of its essential metrics year after year. If that sounds like you (and you might as well admit it, it probably does), then you should check out the latest offering from the American Lawyer, the annual A-List ranking.
Virginia StatePosted by
Benzinga

Jushi Holdings Cannabis Products To Hit Shelves In Virginia, Strengthens Leadership With Brendon Lynch As Exec VP Of Retail

Vertically integrated cannabis company Jushi Holdings Inc. (CSE:JUSH) (OTCQX:JUSHF) is poised to launch a series of its branded cannabis products in Virginia. Kicking off with The Lab's .5g and .3g vaporizable cartridges, the company's Tasteology chewables line is expected to hit shelves in stores across the state in the coming weeks. The product Is pending approval from the Virginia Board of Pharmacy.
EducationThrive Global

Clara Angotti of Next Pathway: “Realize where you are in your current reality, and understand what the barriers are that are preventing you from succeeding”

Realize where you are in your current reality, and understand what the barriers are that are preventing you from succeeding. Look at the bridges that help you and aid you in moving forward and then look at how you see your future. Remove the blinders from your current reality and understand how you are going to meet your goals and achieve success.
AnimalsHouston Chronicle

United Animal Health Fills Critical Senior Leadership Role With Impressive Hire

SHERIDAN, Ind. (PRWEB) August 05, 2021. Scott D. Holmstrom, Ph.D. has joined United Animal Health as their new Senior Vice President of Research and Development and will be a part of the executive leadership team. Dr. Holmstrom will replace longtime United Animal Health leader Ronny Moser, Ph.D., who will begin phasing his retirement.

Comments / 0

Community Policy