Leading Women In Illinois Cannabis To Discuss Women, Weed And What's Ahead: Aug. 3
Some of Chicago’s leading women in cannabis will discuss the role of women in the industry this Wednesday, August 3. Hosted by Leaf Trade and The Illinois Women in Cannabis Association, the “Ladies First” event will feature female panelists from some of the biggest MSOs and Illinois cannabis dispensaries, including Verano Holdings Corp (OTC:VRNOF), Green Thumb Industries (OTC:GTBIF), Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc (OTC:AAWH), Windy City Cannabis and Leaf Trade.www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0