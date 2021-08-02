Leading Women In Illinois Cannabis To Discuss Women, Weed And What's Ahead: Aug. 3

Another day, another ranking for lawyers to ogle in a search for meaning as they attempt to get through the day’s billables in this “post-pandemic” world we’re living in. Despite all the unrest and change in the world thanks to COVID-19, this is still the life of a Biglaw attorney, always on the hunt for confirmation that their firm is the best firm, the one that’s hitting all of its essential metrics year after year. If that sounds like you (and you might as well admit it, it probably does), then you should check out the latest offering from the American Lawyer, the annual A-List ranking.