Saugatuck, MI

Top 5 stories of boys high school sports year

Holland Sentinel
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSports made a return in the fall, but it was not smooth by any means. The COVID-19 pandemic forced a postponement of the high school football season just a week after the teams began to practice. Teams planned to return and took proper protocols, which included wearing masks, taking temperatures upon arrival for practice and games, and no fans. The fall started with a week of football practice and outdoor volleyball and soccer practice before it was shut down again, with the exception of golf, tennis and cross country, which are naturally socially-distanced sports. Football continued to be the biggest issue in the state as the postponement led to “Let them Play” rallies. Eventually the MHSAA brought fall sports back, though it was during what would have been the winter season. Even after the postponement, the pandemic wreaked havoc on local football teams as the top two teams in the area — Zeeland East and Zeeland West — both saw their seasons end because of COVID, not with a loss on the field. The contract tracing also affected games for West Ottawa, Saugatuck and Fennville. “I feel like football got hit the hardest. It is heartbreaking for the kids. You are anticipating a game with all of the excitement, then all of a sudden, you are hammered with that kind of news,” Saugatuck athletic director and football coach Bill Dunn said. “We talked every day, about the privilege of playing,” Dunn said. “We tried to educate our kids to stay safe. It is tough because kids want to be kids. They want to socialize. It was a continual daily challenge. You do all you can, but things out of your control can affect the outcome. That is the frustrating part.” It shows how easily the virus could spread. Even teams and athletes following the state and MHSAA protocols involving masks, social distancing and screening, have been affected by others, from family members to classmates in school. “We knew not everything was in our control. We have been prepared for the eventuality that this could happen. We wanted to do everything we possibly could to mitigate these, which we did,” Shillito said. “But it could also happen because of dumb luck, which is what happened. It is disappointing for the kids, but from the educational standpoint there are some tremendous lessons to learn, and they have done that. In life, sometimes things aren’t under our control.”

www.hollandsentinel.com

