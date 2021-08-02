Cancel
Marty Walsh feels ‘bad’ about leaving Kim Janey to inherit Boston scandals

By Erin Tiernan
Boston Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. Labor Secretary Martin Walsh says he feels “bad” about leaving Acting Mayor Kim Janey to inherit a slew of scandals from the Boston Police Department to the school committee, where four members have resigned in less than a year. “It’s unfortunate,” Walsh said of a number of loose ends...

