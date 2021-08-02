Latest Update on Becky Lynch's Return to WWE TV
WWE has been back on the road for a few weeks now, and for each episode of Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown that passes one question has been growing louder among fans — where is Becky Lynch? "The Man" stepped away from WWE last May after announcing she was pregnant with her first child and welcomed her daughter, Roux, back in December. Since then she's teased popping up at Royal Rumble, WrestleMania 37 and Money in the Bank and posted a number of Instagram photos showing she's remained in incredible shape (a new one from last week even showed her changing back into her trademark bright red hair).comicbook.com
Comments / 0