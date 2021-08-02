One Piece Reveals the Name of Yamato's Devil Fruit
One Piece revealed the name of Yamato's Devil Fruit with the newest chapter of the series! Yamato has been one of the most intriguing additions to the series ever since Kaido's son first made his debut in the climax of the Wano Country arc. In such a short time, Yamato's appearances throughout the Raid on Onigashima thus far have been such a huge hit with fans that they can't wait until the fighter makes a debut in the anime. It's because Kaido's son not only wants to leave Wano, but wants to take down his father in order to do so.comicbook.com
