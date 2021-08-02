One Piece Reveals the Name of Yamato's Devil Fruit

One Piece has dropped its first look at Yamato's Hybrid Devil-Fruit form with the cliffhanger from the newest chapter of the series! The War on Onigashima has only gotten far more intense with each new chapter of the series, and the numbers have been shifting in Luffy and the samurai forces' favor ever since Chopper and O-Tama have been able to get many of the Beasts Pirates to their side. While Luffy has been on the road to recovery, the last we had seen of Kaido he had begun fighting with his son, Yamato.