Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

One Piece Reveals the Name of Yamato's Devil Fruit

By Nick Valdez
ComicBook
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne Piece revealed the name of Yamato's Devil Fruit with the newest chapter of the series! Yamato has been one of the most intriguing additions to the series ever since Kaido's son first made his debut in the climax of the Wano Country arc. In such a short time, Yamato's appearances throughout the Raid on Onigashima thus far have been such a huge hit with fans that they can't wait until the fighter makes a debut in the anime. It's because Kaido's son not only wants to leave Wano, but wants to take down his father in order to do so.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#One Piece#Devil Fruit#Japanese#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Anime
Related
ComicsComicBook

One Piece Surprisingly Teases Zoro's Own Conqueror's Haki

One Piece surprisingly unleashed Roronoa Zoro's own Conqueror's Haki with the newest episode of the series! The anime has officially kicked off the climax of the Wano Country arc that it's been building towards for several years at this point. With the previous episode of the series seeing the Straw Hats and the 5,000 strong samurai rebel forces finally making landfall at Onigashima to crash Kaido and Orochi's big party, the anime is about to embark on a huge new war for the future of Wano Country overall. Now things have been made that much more interesting.
ComicsComicBook

One Piece Cliffhanger Drops First Look at Yamato's Hybrid Form

One Piece has dropped its first look at Yamato's Hybrid Devil-Fruit form with the cliffhanger from the newest chapter of the series! The War on Onigashima has only gotten far more intense with each new chapter of the series, and the numbers have been shifting in Luffy and the samurai forces' favor ever since Chopper and O-Tama have been able to get many of the Beasts Pirates to their side. While Luffy has been on the road to recovery, the last we had seen of Kaido he had begun fighting with his son, Yamato.
ComicsInternational Business Times

'One Piece' 1020 Raw Scans Highlight Destiny's Role In Manga's Narrative

Since the beginning of Eiichiro Oda's hit manga series, fans have been wondering what "Will of D" exactly means. And while "One Piece" 1020 raw scans do not say much about this mysterious Will, they have put the spotlight on another "D" that plays a crucial role in the manga's narrative: Destiny.
ComicsComicBook

One Piece Cliffhanger Teases Luffy's Next Battle

One Piece's latest manga chapter continues to unravel the War for Wano, with the majority of the installment focusing on a tag-team battle with Robin and Nami facing down several Kaido's top soldiers, but it was also able to give us a look into the current status of the Straw Hat Pirates' captain. When last we saw Monkey D. Luffy, he had lost his one-on-one battle against Kaido, being hurled into the sea of Wano, but it seems as though the Straw Hat is looking for revenge and is wasting little time in getting back to his feet.
ComicsComicBook

One Piece Reveals Robin's Coldest Attack Yet

One Piece reveals Nico Robin's coldest attack in Wano yet with the newest chapter yet! The War on Onigashima continues with the newest chapter of the series and the Straw Hats have found themselves in the midst of some tough new battles as each of them have come across new opponents. One of the most intriguing fights of the arc thus far has been all of those wrapped up in Black Maria's web with Sanji, Brook, and Robin all dealing with the deadly Tobi Roppo member's tricks. This even took a new turn when Sanji actually called out for help from Robin.
ComicsComicBook

One Piece Fan Just Brought Robin's Most Beautiful Move to Life

The War For Wano has seen the Straw Hat Pirates having to pull out all the stops when it comes to defeating Kaido and his Beast Pirates in the pages of Eiichiro Oda's One Piece, with Robin being no exception as was apparent in the latest chapter of the series. Wasting little time, one fan animator was able to perfectly capture Robin's most beautiful, and perhaps most powerful, attack that she has in her wheelhouse in the form of Gigante Fleur, which sees the archaeologist member of Luffy's Crew using her Devil Fruit powers to create an insane display.
ComicsInternational Business Times

'One Piece' 1021' Spoilers Reveal Shocking And Unexpected Character Transformations That Could Impact War In Onigashima

"One Piece" 1021 spoilers tease surprising character transformations of Nico Robin and Kozuki Momonosuke that could impact the war in Onigashima. The latest set of spoilers for "One Piece" 1021 is now available online, thanks to Redon of AP Forums and other insiders in the community. The upcoming manga installment teases two major character transformations that fans did not expect. The first major transformation will reportedly happen to one of the most underrated Straw Hats crew, Nico Robin.
ComicsComicBook

One Piece Titles Set Up Yamato's Anime Debut

One Piece's anime is just beginning to dip its toes into the War for Wano Arc, which promises to see the Straw Hat Pirates do everything in their power to take down Kaido and his Beast Pirates, but it seems as if Luffy and his crew are set to receive some help from an unexpected source. With Kaido's offspring, Yamato, long being a fan-favorite character in the manga, the anime adaptation is teasing the arrival of the swashbuckler who is seeking to free the borders of Wano and do justice for the lost Kozuki Oden by taking his name.
ComicsComicBook

One Piece Finally Made a Cameo at 2021 Olympics

Despite the ongoing pandemic, the Olympics are underway in Japan, and athletes have begun their journey to win a gold medal. With hundreds gathered to compete, fans at home have been eagerly watching the games to see how Japan would tie pop culture into the event. As it turns out, plenty of anime OSTs have been used in the games, and One Piece finally got a cameo thanks to... Greece?
ComicsInternational Business Times

'One Piece' 1021 Raw Scans Reveal This Character Is Finally Embracing WG-Assigned Epithet

"One Piece" 1021 will be another explosive and interesting manga installment, particularly for fans of the Straw Hats' archaeologist, Nico Robin, the leaked raw scans suggest. The upcoming chapter's raw scans and summary are now available online, thanks to insiders like Redon, Abo_3wad, EMONUPLA, and lili11. Based on the scans, Nico Robin is finally embracing the moniker the World Government gave her when she was young -- the Demon Child.
ComicsComicBook

My Hero Academia Reveals Name for Deku's Vigilante Form

Izuku Midoriya has always wanted to be a superhero since he was a kid. Thanks to All Might, these dreams of becoming a pro hero were set on the right path, but things have taken a turn as of late. With society upturned, Izuku has been fighting solo, and it turns out the My Hero Academia manga has a name for his dark form.

Comments / 0

Community Policy