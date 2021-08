Some queens get eliminated from Drag Race because they have an off week — the competition has tired them out or something’s on their mind or they’re just not in it. Not Jan. If there’s been a constant from the New York queen’s time on season six of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars (and season 12 of Drag Race, previously), it’s that she performs at 100 percent: as Lady Gaga, as a quasi-Rachel Berry, or just as herself. That got her into hot water during this week’s girl groups challenge, when despite her on-point singing and dancing, Jan’s song lyrics didn’t hit the inspirational marks the challenge aimed for — and ultimately sent her home after her third time in the bottom.