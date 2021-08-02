Cancel
Public Safety

Scammers Targeting Parents Who Qualify For Expanded Child Tax Credit

cbslocal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Jersey's Office of Homeland Security says it's already received more than a dozen complaints. CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports.

newyork.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

#Scammers#Child Tax Credit#Cbs2
Beware child tax credit scams

Beware child tax credit scams

If you qualify for the child tax credit, you can expect monthly checks per child from the federal government through the end of the year, instead of the parents having to wait for a refund at the end of the tax year. But this is also an opportunity for scammers, who are likely using their standard playbook, meaning impostor scams may appear, with con artists pretending to "help" you get your payments earlier, get more money, or commit identity theft.
Posted by
FOX2Now

Second child tax credit payment expected next week

(WJW) – The next round of child tax credit payments is expected to start hitting bank accounts next Friday. The August payment is the only disbursement scheduled to begin on the 13th. All other distribution dates this year fall on the 15th of the month. These monthly payments are advanced...
KidsFOXBusiness

Millions of eligible children may miss out on expanded Child Tax Credit, study finds

The IRS is missing the required information for millions of American households that could potentially qualify to receive the expanded Child Tax Credit, a new report shows. About 4 million or more children in low-income families risk missing out on the monthly payments this year if the IRS does not receive their identification and payment information, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities. Many of these families became eligible for the first time under the terms of the American Rescue Plan.
Spanberger launches survey on child tax credit

Spanberger launches survey on child tax credit

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger (D-VA-07) launched a survey to better understand the personal impact of new monthly Child Tax Credit payments on Central Virginia families and children. On July 15, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) began sending out enhanced, monthly Child Tax Credit...
Washington, IAkciiradio.com

New Advance Child Tax Credit Payments Underway

Important changes to the Child Tax Credit were recently made by the Internal Revenue Service. Advance Child Tax Credit payments began July 15th, helping families get advance payments of the credit. The IRS will pay half the total amount in advance monthly payments with citizens claiming the other half when filing a 2021 income tax return. H&R Block Area Manager for Washington, Sigourney and Columbus Junction Terri Bain explains the changes from the Child Tax Credit to the Advance Child Tax Credit, “The original Child Tax Credit is a non-refundable credit. You can get up to $2,000, it’s not a direct dollar for dollar to you in your refund, but it reduces your tax amount by that $2,000. And then anything over and above that, dependent on where your income falls, it would turn into a refundable portion and that is what we call the advance child tax credit.”
Advocacyiosconews.com

Families pay for rent, food with child tax credit

Families are starting to spend money from the expanded child tax credit. That includes Brianne Walker, who is raising five children on her own, including two siblings in her custody. She used her first check to make a late rent payment. (July 29) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website:...
Arizona Stateblogforarizona.net

Arizona Parents Cheer The Biden/Harris Administration’s Expansion of the Child Tax Credit

Arizona Parents Cheer The Biden/Harris Administration’s Expansion of the Child Tax Credit. The New York Times has reported that COVID relief measures enacted under both the Trump/Pence and Biden/Harris Administrations (expanded unemployment insurance, stimulus checks, increased food stamp access, and more recently the expansion of the child tax credit) have reduced poverty in this country by almost 50 percent.
RelationshipsDorchester Reporter

An urgent message for all parents: Don’t miss out on child tax credits

President Biden’s American Rescue Plan contains a tax credit expansion that policymakers say will cut child poverty in half. Just as Social Security and Medicare nearly erased elder poverty, the Child Tax Credit (CTC) expansion has the potential to lift out of poverty more than half of the 13 million children living below the 2021 poverty level of $26,200 for a family of four.
Mississippi StateThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Why College Savings MS may be the perfect destination for your Child Tax Credit payments

I’ll be honest: the last thing on my kids’ minds the past several weeks has been school. They have been taking in every ounce of summer they can, and I wouldn’t change that for the world. But by the time summer ends, they’ll be a grade level higher – and a step closer to college. Are you ready? For most families, the answer is: Not even close!

