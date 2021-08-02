Scammers Targeting Parents Who Qualify For Expanded Child Tax Credit

Important changes to the Child Tax Credit were recently made by the Internal Revenue Service. Advance Child Tax Credit payments began July 15th, helping families get advance payments of the credit. The IRS will pay half the total amount in advance monthly payments with citizens claiming the other half when filing a 2021 income tax return. H&R Block Area Manager for Washington, Sigourney and Columbus Junction Terri Bain explains the changes from the Child Tax Credit to the Advance Child Tax Credit, “The original Child Tax Credit is a non-refundable credit. You can get up to $2,000, it’s not a direct dollar for dollar to you in your refund, but it reduces your tax amount by that $2,000. And then anything over and above that, dependent on where your income falls, it would turn into a refundable portion and that is what we call the advance child tax credit.”