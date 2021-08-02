Editorial: Bay health still cause for concern

Shorebirds look for a meal at Grandview Nature Preserve with great views of the Chesapeake Bay on Jan. 7, 2019. Rob Ostermaier/Daily Press

Ah, the delights of the Chesapeake Bay. With summer in full swing and COVID restrictions mostly gone, those of us fortunate enough to live in Hampton Roads are enjoying boating, fishing, swimming and the treasures of nature. Tourists flock to the area, boosting the economy, and commercial fishermen are hauling in delicious fish, shellfish and cash.

So who wants to be bothered about a less-than-stellar report card? The answer should be: Everyone who loves the bay or has a stake in its future as a thriving body of water.

This year’s annual report on the health of the bay shows a slight improvement, up to a C from the C- recorded a year ago. It’s certainly good news that, after decades of concerted efforts to clean up an estuary that was in danger of dying, there is measurable — if slow — progress. In the 15 years that the report card has been keeping tabs on the bay’s health, things have improved overall.

But that doesn’t mean we should relax and assume that the slow progress made so far will continue or hold steady without continued vigilance and work. Climate change and development in the watershed pose new threats even as the six states and the District of Columbia that make up the region struggle to meet the goals they set for 2025 in the Clean Water Blueprint.

That reality is clear in the report card’s assessment of the Elizabeth River region in Hampton Roads. The Elizabeth River, so vital to military and industrial operations here, got a D, and its scores on all the card’s indicators went down, even though over the years it has slowly shown a “significantly improving” trend.

The low grade is even more discouraging in light of how hard local officials, environmentalists and advocacy groups have worked to protect the health of the Elizabeth River. The nonprofit Elizabeth River Project has been especially active in efforts to reduce pollution and restore wildlife habitat. State and local officials have been supportive, and businesses and government worked to cut the pollution they add to the water.

The effort has been challenging. As early as 1983, the Elizabeth River earned an unwanted distinction as one of the most polluted bodies of water in the entire Chesapeake Bay watershed.

The University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science, which issues the report card, added some worthwhile new indicators of watershed health this year. Along with such measures as water clarity, oxygen and nitrogen levels in the water, and the abundance of aquatic grasses, it analyzed such things as how tree canopies and paved-over areas make various areas more vulnerable to heat. It assessed protected lands and whether people can easily walk to a park.

The pandemic affected both the environment and people’s understanding of how important it is to protect the bay and the lands that surround and feed it. For a few months early in the pandemic, monitoring efforts halted. The results are not yet in on how reduced travel — and reduced use of fossil fuels — helped lower the amount of nitrogen in the atmosphere and, eventually, in the water.

It is clear, however, that COVID restrictions prompted many people to take advantage of parks and natural areas, and that being able to do so improves quality of life.

Quality of life, our economy, the well-being of the community — so much depends upon continuing to clean up the bay and doing whatever we can to ensure its health in the future.

Even as we spend summer days enjoying all the bay has to offer, we should remember that its future is not assured.

Let’s support those agencies and organizations working so hard to revive the bay. Let your state and federal representatives know you strongly favor increased efforts, including financial investment, to help meet the 2025 pollution-reduction goals. Do what you can personally to protect our environment — especially the national treasure that is the Chesapeake Bay.