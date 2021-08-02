Baltimore City community leader fighting to clear her name of criminal charges

Baltimore City community leader Lisa Molock is trying to clear her name of any wrongdoing. Molock is currently charged in Anne Arundel County with telephone misuse and disorderly conduct.

The charges stem from a visit to North Arundel Aquatic Center on July 2nd.

"I never made any threats," said Molock.

Molock is the founder and CEO of Let's Thrive Baltimore. She says earlier in July she took a group of young ambassadors to the aquatic center and alleges the group was unfairly kicked out.

"They said someone pooped in the pool. There were other children in the water and my children were the only children that were made to leave so I felt the need to speak up," she said.

Upset over the treatment, Molock took to social media calling out the staff members.

On July 10th a police report was taken by Anne Arundel County Police.

According to the police report two staff members allege Molock had been harassing them by posting personal information on Facebook and making repeated phone calls, and angering friends to make disturbing comments online.

A spokesperson with the police department said on July 10th it received a report of a serious threat towards the North Arundel Aquatic Center. That threat included someone threatening to blow up the aquatic facility.

"All threats reported to us are taken seriously and investigated. As with all investigations, attempts are made to gather all sides of a story from all parties," said Lt. Jacklyn Davis. "Officers responded to an address in Baltimore County to obtain a statement/side of the story from one of the involved parties. The female advised she did not wish to give her statement/side of the story and asked officers to leave her property, which they did. Based on evidence in the case, an application for a statement of charges was applied through the district court commissioner. The court commissioner issued a criminal summons and found sufficient probable cause for the following charges: telephone misuse and disorderly conduct."

Anne Arundel County Police also released a statement on the incident:

When asked about the allegations Molock told WMAR-2 News she never made any threats, adding it was someone on Facebook. What Molock did do, aside from posting videos to social media was lodge a complaint with Anne Arundel County's Office of Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion.

In a statement to WMAR, a County spokesperson said:

"Last month, our office learned of a user experience issue at the North Arundel Aquatic Center. Our Department of Recreation & Parks works tirelessly to ensure easy access to all of our aquatic facilities, especially to children and youth looking for a place to swim.

Our staff reached out to the individual who identified the concerns, to find a solution that would provide additional access to the Aquatic Center. Our Director of Recreation & Parks, our Director of Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion, and the County Executive all spoke to the individual at various points over multiple weeks to address her concerns, and to emphasize how much we value our pools, our staff, and our customers.

While we worked to address the user experience issues, our office became aware of a police investigation into social media posts around the original incident. We cannot comment on ongoing police investigations - all such inquiries should be sent to the Anne Arundel County Police Department.

As always, we look forward to ongoing opportunities to provide broad access to all of our high-quality County aquatic facilities."

The outcome of the EDI investigation is currently unknown but was supposedly completed July 14th.

As for the charges against Molock, she is waiting on a court appearance date. She still maintains her innocence.

"I come from a family of fighters," she said. "I won't stop until justice is served."

According to court records, Anne Arundel County Police have arrested someone in connection to the incident and the individual has been charged with Arson/Threat.