What's next for struggling renters now that the eviction ban has expired

FOX 40 News WICZ TV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe federal eviction moratorium has expired, and landlords in many parts of the country can officially begin removing people from their homes. Even though more than 3 million people said they were likely to be evicted "within the next two months," according to a Census survey from early July, and nearly 5 million renters said they won't be able to pay August rent, that doesn't mean they will be evicted immediately.

