What's next for struggling renters now that the eviction ban has expired

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The moratorium on rental evictions comes to an end Saturday, and that could put thousands of Pennsylvanians at risk of losing their homes. But as money editor Jon Delano reports, there are millions of federal dollars still unspent and available to help renters. “There is enough money in the emergency rental and utility assistance space right now that eviction should be a last resort,” said Meg Snead, the Pennsylvania acting secretary of the Department of Human Services. Since March, Pennsylvania has allocated $847 million to help renters pay rent if they lost their ability to pay because of...