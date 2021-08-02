Man identified as stabbing victim in Modesto

Update:

Modesto police have identified the victim in the early morning stabbing on July 31 as 27-year-old Kameryn Morris.

Modesto police violent crimes detectives are continuing to gather witness statements and evidence for the investigation to determine what happened.

Police do not believe there is any public threat and that this was an isolated incident.

Original story:

Modesto Police Department is investigating an early morning stabbing from Saturday that left one man dead.

Police responded to the stabbing around 2:30 a.m. on the 2400 block of Crocker Lane in Southwest Modesto. Arriving officers found a man stabbed after what the department described as an "altercation at a gathering."

The man was taken to the hospital where he ultimately died from his injuries.

The suspect in the stabbing was detained.

Anyone with information on the incident can call Detective Gregory Booza at BoozaG@Modestopd.com or call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636.

