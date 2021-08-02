Cancel
Pharmaceuticals

Verify: COVID-19 vaccines don't make you test positive for the virus

By Josslyn Howard
Posted by 
First Coast News
First Coast News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fRd4K_0bFfapbb00

As the delta variant spreads, positive COVID-19 cases are once again on the rise. Unlike one year ago, about half of the country is fully vaccinated.

This leads some people to believe the COVID-19 vaccine can cause you to test positive for COVID-19 on the viral test.

This claim is FALSE

SOURCES

“The COVID-19 vaccine will not make you test positive with a PCR test,” said Dr. Elizabeth Devos with UF Health.

First, it’s important to understand how these vaccines work.

The COVID-19 vaccines distributed in the US (Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson) do not actually contain the virus, and cannot cause an active infection.

The vaccines use spike proteins to teach our bodies to make antibodies to fight the virus if it enters the body.

COVID-19 tests only come out positive if someone is infected with the virus.

We also see the claim the vaccine can make you test positive on a COVID-19 antibody test.

This claim is TRUE.

Antibody tests are generally used to detect if someone previously had COVID-19. Some tests look for antibodies that your body produced to fight the virus.

If your body develops an immune response to the vaccine, which is the goal, it would have also caused your body to produce antibodies that can fight the virus.

For these reasons we are going to verify this claim as true, it is possible the vaccine can make you test positive on a COVID-19 antibody test.

Experts caution people to not use these tests to determine if the vaccine was effective as commercially available antibody tests do not always check for the same antibodies associated with the vaccine.

First Coast News

First Coast News

Jacksonville, FL
Jacksonville local news

 https://www.firstcoastnews.com/
Public Health10NEWS

Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine: FDA adds warning of rare reaction risk

WASHINGTON — U.S. regulators on Monday added a new warning to Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine about links to a rare and potentially dangerous neurological reaction, but said it’s not entirely clear the shot caused the problem. The Food and Drug Administration announced the new warning, flagging reports of Guillain-Barre...
Pharmaceuticalsdeseret.com

Moderna reveals how long its vaccine really protects people

Moderna has released some new findings of its coronavirus vaccine, saying that the vaccine’s protection does not wane after six months, the company said in a statement. Moderna said its COVID-19 vaccine does not lose effectiveness after six months of protection. The vaccine developer said it will seek full approval...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Did This Before Your Pfizer Vaccine, You May Be More Protected

How much protection you have against COVID after being vaccinated can depend on a lot of different things, from your age to certain underlying medical conditions to which vaccine you get. Of course, everyone wants the highest level of protection from their shots, especially as the Delta variant takes over and COVID cases continue to surge across the country after weeks of good news. And while you can't go back in time if you've already been vaccinated, you may find peace of mind from the results of a new study, which found that some recipients of the Pfizer vaccine have even more protection against COVID, depending on one pre-vaccination factor.
Public Healthcheckupnewsroom.com

Do I Need a Vaccine if I Already Had COVID-19?

One of the most common questions our experts hear is, “Why do I need to get the COVID-19 vaccine if I’ve already had COVID?”. It’s a good question and one that Mary Suzanne Whitworth, M.D., medical director of Infectious Diseases at Cook Children’s understands. “It can be confusing because there...
Public HealthL.A. Weekly

Those Who Get COVID-19 After Getting The Pfizer Vaccine Also Suffer From This

Breakthrough COVID-19 is causing a lot of stress for people who are inoculated. Here’s what these infections have in common in people who have the Pfizer vaccine. COVID-19 vaccines have curbed the pandemic, being the only measure capable of enforcing some control. While the initial months of the year were marked by a sharp decline of COVID-19 cases, this hasn’t been the case over the last couple of weeks, with new variants in circulation and groups of people who have yet to be inoculated. Then there’s breakthrough COVID-19.
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

COVID treatment: Common cholesterol medication found to cut infection by 70%

A new study, published in the journal Frontiers for Pharmacology, has found that a licensed drug that is currently being used to treat cholesterol could be an effective treatment for COVID patients. Breakthrough treatment. Researchers, led by University of Birmingham and Keele University in the UK, experimented with a range...
Public HealthWashington Times

Why I won’t get vaccinated for COVID-19

I got struck down. Like nothing I’ve ever felt before. I was bedridden; I couldn’t taste or eat. I had to excuse myself from a board room meeting because I wasn’t feeling well. I’ve never whimpered out, I’ve never let illness be an excuse, but there I was, sick and needing a way out.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

This Is How Likely You Are to Catch Delta If You're Fully Vaccinated, Study Says

Recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows that the current Delta variant surge—which has seen the national daily case average soar higher than last summer's highest level—is being fueled largely by infections among unvaccinated people. However, a leaked CDC report also stated that breakthrough infections are still affecting those who've received their shots, adding to mounting concerns among some health experts that the virus may be eluding the protection offered by the vaccine. But new research out of the U.K. has shined more light on how likely it is that someone who's fully vaccinated will catch the Delta variant, offering some good news as cases continue to mount.
PharmaceuticalsWRAL

Fact check: If you had COVID, should you get the vaccine?

As the U.S. tries to increase COVID-19 vaccination rates, skeptics on social media are challenging the efficacy of vaccines for people who were previously infected by the virus. Dr. Joseph Mercola, an osteopathic physician identified as a top spreader of anti-vaccine misinformation on Facebook, dismissed the need for vaccination in...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You've Done This, Your Risk of COVID After Vaccination Is 82 Times Higher

As the Delta variant wreaks havoc across the U.S, we're hearing more and more about people testing positive for COVID despite being fully vaccinated. These breakthrough infections are expected and can happen to anyone, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Las Vegas tourists, wedding guests, and even White House officials have all been hit with breakthrough infections over the last month. But the risk isn't the same across the board: New research has found that some people do have a dramatically higher risk of getting COVID after vaccination.
Pharmaceuticalshealthnewshub.org

You’ve Had COVID, But No Vaccine: Are You Protected From Delta Variant?

When people insist they don’t need a vaccination because they’ve already had COVID-19, they’re actually declaring natural immunity is stronger than vaccine-induced immunity. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, medical experts and researchers disagree. The CDC says people infected with COVID-19 have some short-term natural protection, but it’s uncertain...
PharmaceuticalsInternational Business Times

People Without COVID-19 Vaccine Side Effects Were Injected With Saline? Claims Debunked

Health experts have debunked a theory claiming that people who received COVID-19 vaccines but did not develop any side effects were instead injected with saline. Hundreds of social media users on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram shared a post that claims a large number of the general population received saline in an attempt to cover up severe side effects caused by COVID-19 vaccines.
PharmaceuticalsAustin American-Statesman

Lost your COVID-19 vaccine card? Don't worry, you can get a new one.

As some states, employers, schools and business start requiring COVID-19 vaccination proof, having a backup plan in case you lose or misplace your vaccine card is important. In Los Angeles, employees must either get vaccinated or be regularly tested for the coronavirus, and even Broadway will require COVID-19 vaccination proof for theatergoers.
Public HealthWbaltv.com

Doctor explains latest reaction risk in J&J COVID-19 vaccine

There is a new warning about a potential side effect of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The FDA said it could cause a slight increased risk of Guillain-Barre syndrome. || COVID-19 updates | Maryland's latest numbers | Get tested | Vaccine Info ||. Doctors said this syndrome, a rare neurological...
Pharmaceuticalshealththoroughfare.com

Covid Vaccine Taken As A Pill – Discussions Are Ongoing

The coronavirus is still lingering around the globe, and there are more and more variants popping up, one more dangerous than the other. The viable treatments and vaccines are a potential solution to the pandemic, according to the latest reports coming from experts. The coronavirus vaccines are surrounded by massive...

