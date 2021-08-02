Cancel
Duluth, MN

Prolonged stress of pandemic causes healthcare worker shortages

WDIO-TV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHealthcare workers across the globe are experiencing prolonged stress from the ongoing pandemic, causing some to hang up their white coats for good. “We've noticed an increased amount of retirements and then we've also noticed that some people are withdrawing from the labor market,” Marla Halvorson, Human Resources Director at St. Luke’s said.

