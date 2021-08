Scape, a British company whose contractors are now busy erecting a 477-unit apartment on Boylston Street, where Machine and Ramrod used to be, says it will soon file plans for a 400-unit residential building at 2 Charlesgate West - currently home to a a nondescript office building at the corner of Ipswich, where the previous owner once proposed a 29-story luxury tower fought by everybody from nearby residents to the Red Sox.