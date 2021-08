Twitter users got a kick out of Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s (D-N.Y.) lighthearted power move over Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) this week. Viral video (above) shows McConnell walking down a long corridor in the U.S. Capitol to a lectern for a news conference. But, seemingly from out of nowhere, Schumer enters the screen from the left and beats him to it.