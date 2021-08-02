Like looking in a mirror: County executive Fitzgerald, actor Jeff Daniels meet for first time

PITTSBURGH — Allegheny County executive Rich Fitzgerald has often been told he looks like actor Jeff Daniels. The pair finally met up as Daniels is working on a project in the area and it was like looking in a mirror.

“Great to finally meet the person that so many people tell me I look like,” Fitzgerald posted to Twitter.

Daniels is set to star in a new Showtime series, “Rust,” that is filming in and around the Pittsburg region. It is set to air starting in September.

