Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Supper clubs: Tradition, family and food

gopresstimes.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBROWN COUNTY – The area has seen its fair share of supper club closures over the decades. Town and Country Supper Club, Stratosphere Supper Club, Zuider Zee Supper Club, The Mariner Supper Club, Eve’s Supper Club – and the recent announcement of the closure of Wally’s Spot at the end of July.

gopresstimes.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Food#Food Industry#Sports Bars#Tavern#Food Drink#Stratosphere Supper Club#Zuider Zee Supper Club#The Mariner Supper Club#Union Hotel Owner#Kropps Supper Club#Danceland#Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Restaurantsinsidevancouver.ca

Fall Supper Club to Satisfy All Appetites

This fall, rediscover South Granville through a mouthwatering foodie adventure through Supper Club!. South Granville BIA is excited to partner with the local food critic, podcaster and blogger Richard Wolak, also known in social media circles as @vanfoodster, to share local must-try restaurants and their culinary masterpieces. Supper Club’s curated...
Beverly, MAbostonchefs.com

Join FRANK’s Supper Club

In case you haven’t heard, FRANK’s Apple Street Farm Society (ASF) Supper Club has room for a few new members. The exclusive little dining group meets every month on the first Tuesday for a themed dinner complete with libation pairings. Since its inception in 2020, they’ve only had the bandwidth for one seating so space was limited, but now the crew at Frank McClelland‘s Beverly restaurant are adding another seating so you can snag a spot. And to top it all off, they’re giving away two seats to the next dinner in September. Go to their Instagram page before this Friday, August 13th and tag two friends you think might enjoy this exclusive club and you might win seats to the next get together. Each month the culinary pros pick a theme for the event, August was Bounty of the Sea and September will be Feast of Tomatoes. Take a peek at the menu below to get an idea of what tasty treats might be in store for the next event and email info@farmtofrank.com to inquire about joining the club or for more information.
Food & Drinksvrf.us

River Forest Supper Club Back to School

One Off Hospitality is hosting a Back to School round of its weekly supper club with meals from avec River North on 8/26, PQM on 9/2, and Big Star on 9/9. This round of dinners will offer optional additional deli items for easy weekday lunch box prep, as well as the addition of bonus “heat & eat” entrees (for both adults & kids) to stock the fridge for the week. Click here to see the menu and place your order. If you are a returning customer, be sure to read about the Refer-a-Neighbor program!
Virginia Beach, VAcoastalvirginiamag.com

Heirloom Restaurant: Food and Family

Dictionaries define heirloom as “a valuable object that has belonged to the same family for many years,” noun. The crew at Heirloom, the elevated farm-to-table restaurant near the Virginia Beach Municipal Center, parsed its meaning long before opening in December 2020 and still do. “Beyond seeds and recipes, it’s tradition,...
Wisconsin StateFood & Wine

The Revival of the Classic Wisconsin Supper Club

The newly opened Harvey House in Madison pays homage to the glorious Upper Midwest supper club tradition. When Joe Papach and Shaina Robbins Papach decided it was time to claim a sense of home, after bouncing around the country as peripatetic chefs, they knew exactly where to go. Joe had done a serious cook's tour, moving from New York's Gramercy Tavern and San Francisco's Quince to a six-year tenure at The French Laundry in the Napa Valley. Shaina, after a stint at Chez Panisse, opted to combine her interest in cooking and teaching, working with Alice Waters on The Edible Schoolyard Project.
Miami New Times

LA's Opulent Supper Club Delilah Is Coming to Brickell

Delilah, the decadent supper club from Los Angeles-based h.wood Group, is headed to Miami. Set to open in early 2022, it will stand as the first East Coast location for the group, on the heels of a flagship in LA and a second location at the Wynn Las Vegas. Moving forward, H.wood Group cofounders John Terzian and Brian Toll say Miami is one of several locations the group has planned as part of a global expansion of both their Delilah and the Nice Guy brands.
Providence, RITurnto10.com

Woman opens soul food restaurant in Providence with family

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — It's a family affair for a brand-new Providence restaurant that held its grand opening on Thursday. While many people are closing their doors, "Sommer's Corner" located at 1230 Elmwood Avenue, is officially open for business. Sommer Duffin of Providence said the idea to open up a...
Restaurantscharlestongrit.com

Palmira Barbecue & Calabria's Fine Foods Blind Tasting Supper

Come join us at 6PM at Union Station Charleston 10% of proceeds donated to the Greenheart Project. The dinner is based on the quote by Michael Pollan, “We are what we eat, it is often said but of course that is only part of the story. We are what what we eat eats too.”
Lubbock, TXeverythinglubbock.com

La Chaveña now open, serving traditional family recipes of their own

LUBBOCK, Texas – La Chaveña is a new, small authentic Mexican restaurant serving traditional family recipes. After years of working in the restaurant business, the family decided to open their own place. They are located at 1519 34th St. Lubbock, TX and can’t wait to have you there to enjoy their daily specials.
Educationkatymagazineonline.com

9 Back to School Traditions Katy Families Love

Tomorrow is the big day for many Katy families. Katy ISD students return to school and local families prepare to go all out to celebrate that first day. Katy ISD students return to school tomorrow. A pandemic won't stop Katy families from celebrating back to school. For some students, this is the first day in-person in a very long time. See what new traditions you can add to your first day of school routine.
Anderson, INPharos-Tribune

Firefighting a family tradition in Anderson

ANDERSON — Some of the newest members of the Anderson Fire Department are fulfilling a lifelong goal to continue a family legacy of public service. For the past six weeks, the 11 AFD recruits have been going through training. This week, they participated in search and rescue training; they will start live fire training next week.
Posted by
Ohanaeatz

A True Taste of Hawai'i: Traditional Cuisine is a Family Affair at Papa Laulauz

While Hawai'i is well-known as a melting pot comprised of a multitude of cultures, the origins of Polynesian cuisine will always take precedence, especially within the Kila Ohana. While traditional dishes have made their way throughout the islands, each family brings a slightly different spin to their Lau Lau and pipikaula, and Papa Laulauz delivers all the flavors we love to experience.
Dietspcrm.org

Vegan Diets Featuring Traditional Soul Food Increasing in Popularity

Vegan diets linked to culturally relevant foodways are increasing in popularity among African Americans in the United States, according to a news report published in Circulation. New research, supported by community connections through local restaurants and churches, is investigating the health benefits of plant-based diets rooted in traditions from the African diaspora among Black Americans. The NEW Soul Study (Nutritious Eating With Soul Study) paired plant-based nutrition education with cooking instruction classes and food from a local soul food restaurant for participants. While the results are expected later this year, previous research shows plant-based diets improve cholesterol levels and weight and reduce the risk for hypertension and diabetes.
Newcomerstown, OHTimes Reporter

Family tradition continues: Jessie Addy continues family work

NEWCOMERSTOWN — You could almost say this is a tale of destiny. Jessie Addy becomes the third generation to become involved with the Addy Funeral Home in Newcomerstown. The heritage begins with Hank Addy, who began the legacy of Addy Funeral Home. Hank was extremely active in the community and served on the school board during the building of the new, current, Newcomerstown High School. His name is on a plaque in the hall of the school. His son, Tom Addy, followed in the family tradition and built his own legacy for the community, including becoming an award-winning athlete and continuing the community traditions for the Addy Funeral Home.
Musiclivelytimes.com

Northwest Montana Fair & Rodeo: A family tradition

The 2021 Northwest Montana Fair & Rodeo, scheduled for Aug. 18-22 at the Flathead County Fairgrounds in Kalispell, focuses on “Montana’s Best Traditions.” In addition to a carnival on the midway and thousands of exhibits on display throughout the grounds, the fair will feature a performance by country star Chris Janson, three nights of action-packed Ram PRCA Rodeo and a motorcycle and snowmobile stunt show. Tickets for the concert and all other grandstand events are now available for purchase at the fair office and online at www.nwmtfair.com.

Comments / 0

Community Policy