Supper clubs: Tradition, family and food

In case you haven’t heard, FRANK’s Apple Street Farm Society (ASF) Supper Club has room for a few new members. The exclusive little dining group meets every month on the first Tuesday for a themed dinner complete with libation pairings. Since its inception in 2020, they’ve only had the bandwidth for one seating so space was limited, but now the crew at Frank McClelland‘s Beverly restaurant are adding another seating so you can snag a spot. And to top it all off, they’re giving away two seats to the next dinner in September. Go to their Instagram page before this Friday, August 13th and tag two friends you think might enjoy this exclusive club and you might win seats to the next get together. Each month the culinary pros pick a theme for the event, August was Bounty of the Sea and September will be Feast of Tomatoes. Take a peek at the menu below to get an idea of what tasty treats might be in store for the next event and email info@farmtofrank.com to inquire about joining the club or for more information.