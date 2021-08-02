Breezie Williams of GlenOak girls basketball commits to University of New Hampshire

PLAIN TWP. — GlenOak girls basketball senior point guard Breezie Williams has verbally committed to play at the University of New Hampshire. Williams, who earned first-team honors for All-Federal League, Repository All-Stark County and All-Northeast Inland District last season as a junior, averaged team highs of 12.7 points, 4.0 steals and 3.5 assists. GlenOak went 12-0 in the Federal League, won its third straight district championship and advanced to a regional final. She shot 49.5% from the floor.