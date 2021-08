Payne is returning to the Suns after agreeing to a three-year, $19 million deal, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports. In his second season with the Suns, Payne averaged 8.4 points, 3.6 assists and 2.4 rebounds in 18.0 minutes per game. The Murray State's 29-point, nine-assist performance during Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals almost guaranteed Payne a big raise come free agency, but it still remained likely that he would be returning to Phoenix. The Suns are expected to bring back Chris Paul as well so the 26-year-old is should retain the same role he had during the 2020-21 campaign.