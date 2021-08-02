Cancel
FSU breaks ground on $90 million research facility

By Alexa Trischler
Florida State University is breaking ground on a major research facility at Innovation Park.

The new facility will create a significant number of jobs from construction to education. Called the Interdisciplinary Research and Commercialization Building,
students will have access to research labs in physics, chemistry, and engineering with a focus on materials science.

The facility will consist of three floors of mostly open bay labs, sized for up to 30 research groups, 24 postdoctoral researchers, and 155 graduates and undergraduates.

FSU President, John Thrasher, says this will attract students and educators from all over the world.

"This is a $90 million project and it's a big project and it's going to go a long way toward helping the economy of Tallahassee no question about it," Thrasher said.

The new facility will be completed by 2024. FSU leaders say Innovation Park will continue growing with more development expected in the next five to 10 years.

