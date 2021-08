Parents of the Council Rock School District remain divided on the board’s May 20 decision to make masks optional for the 2021-22 academic year. However, during the school board’s latest meeting on the evening of Thursday, Aug. 5, Superintendent Dr. Robert Fraser announced that he stands by this previous decision. Therefore, the topic of face coverings was not again included on the agenda. Despite fiercely erring on the side of caution earlier in the year, Fraser is now following the recommendations of Dr. David Damsker, director of the Bucks County Health Department, who said masks should be optional.