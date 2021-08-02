Cancel
Blair County, PA

Police: Man barricades himself in basement of storage facility

By Kelsey Rogers
WTAJ
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Blair County man is accused of barricading himself in the basement of a storage facility on July 30. Roy Smith, 33, of East Freedom, allegedly was going door to door at 7 a.m. screaming and saying that someone was going to kill him before barricading himself in the storage facility. Witnesses and workers from the building in Greenfield Township told police that Smith was in the basement and would not come out.

Blair County, PA
Blair County, PA
East Freedom, PA
Greenfield Township, PA
