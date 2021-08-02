Stan Bowman Speaks: Adding Marc-Andre Fleury, Salary Cap Space, Offseason Moves, More

The flat salary cap continues to make things awfully weird in the NHL — weirder than we might have ever imagined. The Vegas Golden Knights, as they always do, found themselves up against it financially, with only about $5 million in space, and Alec Martinez, the recently acquired Nolan Patrick, and the less pressing Thomas Nosek in need of re-signing. Kind of hard to do, considering that Martinez could swallow all that up himself, and as the Knights learned last season, not having any space whatsoever during the season means you can’t call anyone up should injuries hit and leave you skating with 16 or 17 guys for some games. Which, with the season going back to 82 and most of the roster over 30 or close to it, could be a real problem.