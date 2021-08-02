Cancel
LSU's Myles Brennan suffers left arm injury

KATC News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=356ydQ_0bFfYmCO00

LSU quarterback Myles Brennan has suffered a left arm injury, head coach Ed Orgeron announced Monday.

"Myles Brennan suffered a severe injury that will require surgery," said Orgeron. "His timeline is yet to be determined. Myles has done everything we have asked of him this summer and was in the fight to be the starting quarterback at LSU."

Brennan, a senior from Long Beach, Mississippi, started LSU's first three games last year, passing for 1,112 yards and 11 touchdowns before an injury against Missouri sidelined him for the remainder of the season.

