Registration open for Sickle Cell Run

The Sickle Cell Association of South Louisiana (SCASL) is gearing up for its annual Ryan's Walk/Run to celebrate Sickle Cell Awareness Month and individuals living with sickle cell disease in south Louisiana. The event will return to an in-person run/walk on Saturday, Sept. 25 in Galvez Plaza, downtown Baton Rouge. Registration is now open.

Through Ryan's Run, SCASL looks to promote education and awareness around sickle cell disease and its clients. The monies raised from this event will stay within our community to provide supportive services to those living with SCD.

Participants are encouraged to sign up for the race and run or walk the 5K or 1 mile to help spread the awareness on the disease.

“Many people are unfamiliar with sickle cell disease or do not understand the significant impact it has on individuals living with the disease within our community,” said Erin Fulbright, executive director of SCASL.

“By participating in the event, you can support SCASL’s many programs that provide care coordination, financial assistance, and education to clients and their families,” said Fulbright.

Sickle cell disease affects one in every 375 African Americans in the United States. In Louisiana approximately 3,000 children and adults live with SCD. And the average annual cost of care for individuals with SCD is $10,000 for children and $30,000 for adults. SCASL has currently expanded its services to clients living in Lafayette and New Orleans.

The event will be hosted by LaTangela Fay, Max 94.1, and Scottie Hunter, WAFB-TV, and will include a pre-warmup celebration to kick off the race as well as several vendors to visit post run. Runners will receive a race swag bag including a t-shirt and medal. You must register by August 20 to guarantee shirt sizes.

Our sponsors include Louisiana Healthcare Connections, CareSouth Medical & Dental, Doug Welborn Clerk of Court, Lamar Advertising, Shoppers Value Foods, and Tiger Sanitation Services, LLC.

To register visit Ryan’s Run/Walk | Sickle Cell Association of South Louisiana (scasl.org) or contact the SCASL office at 225-346-8434. For more information, contact Erin Fulbright at (225) 346-8434 or email scasl@scasl.org