Andrew Berry has already begun thinking about contract extensions, but here are 3 Cleveland Browns that may get left out on the long-term plan. The Cleveland Browns are at a very interesting point in time. On one side, you can start to resign guys a little bit early before the season. You recently saw Andrew Berry ink Nick Chubb to a 3-year extension. On the flip side, Berry could also take the approach to sit back and wait until the end of the season to start thinking about a contract extension.