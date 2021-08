BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- A lawsuit recently filed in Erie County under the Child Victims Act accuses two former staff members at Canisius High School of abusing a minor. According to an email sent to the Canisius community and alumni, the first incident happened in 1963 and alleges that Fr. John Sturm, S.J. had unpermitted sexual contact with a minor while an employee of CHS.