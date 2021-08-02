Special Weather Statement issued for Yellowstone National Park by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-02 18:11:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-02 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Yellowstone National Park SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WEST CENTRAL YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK UNTIL 900 PM MDT At 829 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a heavy shower near Old Faithful, moving northeast at 10 mph. Although torrential rainfall will occur, infrequent cloud to ground lightning could occur. If hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Seek shelter in a sturdy building.