Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Detroit, MI

Patients request doctor's notes to avoid COVID vaccine

By Kim Russell
Posted by 
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IyGLF_0bFfYMRc00

Want your job? Get vaccinated. That is the message from more and more employers around metro Detroit as the COVID-19 Delta variant threatens Michigan with what medical leaders warn could be another public health disaster.

Beaumont, Trinity, Henry Ford, and Ascension Health have all sent out notices to workers. They will be requiring employees and doctors to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Some of those workers are calling on their doctors for help avoiding the shot.

7 Action News has covered protests, as workers and others against COVID-19 vaccine mandates spoke out. Now doctors around metro Detroit are reporting an increase in patients coming to them asking for medical exemption letters.

“I am hoping the medical community all stands together and says you need your vaccine,” said Dr. Joel Fishbain, the Medical Director for Infection Prevention at Beaumont Hospital Grosse Pointe.

Dr. Fishbain says most doctors believe in the vaccine. More than 95% are vaccinated. He says there are very few people who truly should qualify for a medical exemption.

“Unless you are allergic to one of the components I haven’t seen any significant reasons not to. In the first place, it is not a live virus vaccine. We do recommend avoiding live virus vaccines in people with immune systems that cannot handle it. This is NOT a live virus vaccine. So that exclusion would not apply,” said Dr. Fishbain.

“In fact, I said it three times today. This is the time to get it,” said Dr. Yuliya Malayev, DO, MPH, Metro Obstetrics & Gynecology.

Dr. Malayev says some patients are asking for an exemption due to pregnancy or concerns the vaccine could impact fertility. She says The CDC has data on more than 130 thousand women who have gotten vaccinated while pregnant, or who then became vaccinated.

Researchers have found no statistical difference in problems between those vaccinated and those in the general population.

Dr. Malayev says the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) and the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine (SMFM), issued new statements just last week on vaccinations. They are strongly recommending that all pregnant individuals be vaccinated against COVID-19.

“ACOG is recommending vaccination of pregnant individuals because we have evidence of the safe and effective use of the vaccine during pregnancy from many tens of thousands of reporting individuals, because we know that COVID-19 infection puts pregnant people at increased risk of severe complications, and because it is clear from the current vaccination rates that people need to feel confident in the safety and protective value of the COVID-19 vaccines,” said J. Martin Tucker, MD, FACOG, president of ACOG. “Pregnant individuals should feel confident that choosing COVID-19 vaccination not only protects them but also protects their families and communities.”

Dr. Malayev says COVID can be devastating for anyone, but pregnant women are at higher risk for severe complications.

“We’re seeing them on the ventilators. There was recently a mom who had a double lung transplant just here at Henry Ford Hospital. Can you imagine being a new mom who had a double lung transplant and then having a new baby to take care of when all of this could have been preventable? When you have the option to do something, to take something that is a vaccine, that is relatively safe, the particles of which are not showing up in your placenta, in your umbilical cord blood, or in any way in your baby and you have this opportunity to protect them for at least 6 months by placental antibody transfer, why aren’t you taking that chance?” Said Dr. Malayev.

Doctors say while the medical reasons for an exemption from getting the vaccine are rare, if you have questions about your specific health, talk to your doctor.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Visit our The Rebound Detroit , a place where we are working to help people impacted financially from the coronavirus. We have all the information on everything available to help you through this crisis and how to access it.

Comments / 3

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Health
City
Detroit, MI
Detroit, MI
Coronavirus
Grosse Pointe, MI
Coronavirus
Detroit, MI
Health
Detroit, MI
Vaccines
Local
Michigan COVID-19 Vaccines
Grosse Pointe, MI
Health
Detroit, MI
COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Grosse Pointe, MI
Local
Michigan Coronavirus
Local
Michigan Vaccines
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Ford
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Cdc#Vaccinations#Covid#Ascension Health#Cdc#Smfm#Facog#Henry Ford Hospital#Johns Hopkins University#The Rebound Detroit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Oakland County, MIDetroit News

Case of deadly yeast infection confirmed in Oakland County

A deadly, medication-resistant fungal infection has been identified in Oakland County, according to state medical authorities. The state laboratory in Lansing confirmed the fungus, Candida auris, in a culture collected from ear drainage from a 76-year-old man on May 27. The case was not made public at the time. The...
Public HealthWashington Times

Why I won’t get vaccinated for COVID-19

I got struck down. Like nothing I’ve ever felt before. I was bedridden; I couldn’t taste or eat. I had to excuse myself from a board room meeting because I wasn’t feeling well. I’ve never whimpered out, I’ve never let illness be an excuse, but there I was, sick and needing a way out.
Public HealthFox News

33-year-old fully vaccinated woman reportedly dies from COVID-19 complications in rare, breakthrough case

A mother is grieving the loss of her 33-year-old daughter who was vaccinated against COVID-19 yet still succumbed to the virus on Sunday, according to a report. Angelle Mosley, described as a "driven business woman," who had just opened the doors to her first shop, Brave Beautique in June, texted her mom last Thursday saying she wasn’t feeling well, local outlet WDSU reported.
Public HealthPosted by
ScienceAlert

Something in Patients' Eyes Could Reveal The Presence of 'Long COVID', Doctors Say

The punishing symptoms of long COVID are largely invisible to the eye, but new research suggests one of the hallmarks of the disease could literally be staring us in the face. Long COVID refers to a staggering range of debilitating symptoms that up to 30 percent of patients endure long after recovering from acute SARS-CoV-2 infection, including brain fog, headaches, fatigue, loss of taste and/or smell, and more. Many of these discomforts aren't always obvious on the outside, but according to a new study, long COVID might actually be detectable in the eyes of patients, in the form of nerve damage that can...
Detroit, MIUpNorthLive.com

Beaumont says three fully vaccinated people are hospitalized with COVID-19

DETROIT, Mich. - Beaumont Health said Monday there are three people who are fully vaccinated and are currently in the hospital with COVID-19 across the health system. Currently, Beaumont says 64 people have been hospitalized the majority of them being non-vaccinated. Dr. Joel Fishbain says he is very concerned about...
Sciencemynews13.com

Study: Flu vaccine may reduce severe COVID-19 side effects

Individuals who received an influenza vaccine and subsequently developed COVID-19 have the potential for less severe side effects from the disease, according to a new study published in the Plos One medical journal on Wednesday. Researchers examined the records of over 73 million patients from around the world, namely the...
Fairhope, ALWPMI

Local doctor sheds light on number of hospital patients with COVID

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WPMI) — BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) - Local hospitals are now experiencing an alarming upward trend in Covid related hospitalizations, that's according to the Alabama Hospital Association. In Fairhope the numbers at Thomas Hospital seem to back that up. NBC 15 talked with a local doctor who brought the staggering numbers to light.
Public Healthpbs.org

Two Tennessean Doctors on COVID-19 Vaccine Hesitancy

Today President Biden announced a vaccination requirement for federal workers, as vaccine hesitancy persists despite the rapid spread of the Delta variant. In Tennessee, only 39% are inoculated and even Republican senators are urging people to get protected. Two Tennessean doctors join the show to discuss. Aired: 07/30/21. Rating: NR.
Public HealthNewsweek

Nightclub Manager Dies of COVID-19 After Mocking Vaccinated People

A nightclub owner has died of COVID-19 after mocking vaccinated people. David Parker worked as the manager of Club Louis—a nightclub in North Yorkshire, England—for over a decade. An opponent of the COVID-19 vaccine, he died from the disease while inside of the Darlington Memorial Hospital on Monday. Parker was...
Mississippi StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

Mississippians will ‘absolutely’ die due to lack of care as state hospitals swamped with unvaccinated COVID patients

Mississippi’s top public health official warned Friday that people will “absolutely” die needlessly because state hospitals are becoming crammed with unvaccinated COVID-19 patients. Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs was speaking with officials with the Mississippi State Medical Association (MSMA) Friday when he was asked about the impact of...
Bowling Green, KYwkyufm.org

Bowling Green OB-GYN Urges Pregnant Women to Take COVID Vaccine

A Bowling Green physician is encouraging pregnant women to follow the recommendation of two major medical groups when it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine recommend the shots for all expectant and nursing moms. Dr. Madison Moscow, an...
Nashville, TNfox17.com

Vanderbilt doctors see uptick of COVID-19 in pregnant patients

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — “Knowing what I know now, I wish I would have gotten the vaccine. I would much rather have some side effects from a vaccine than have to lay in a bed and struggle for my breath and scream out for air, knowing I could have done something to prevent that from happening.”
Butler County, PAbutlerradio.com

Doctors Encourage More Vaccinations As COVID Cases Rise

Butler Health System’s infectious disease director says that as the number of local COVID cases rise, it’s important to get vaccinated. Dr. John Love said that while Butler County’s number of new cases are relatively low to where they were in previous times, there is still a vulnerable part of the population that is unvaccinated.

Comments / 3

Community Policy