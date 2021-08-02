Severe Weather Statement issued for Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-02 15:08:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-02 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cochise THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WEST CENTRAL COCHISE COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 330 PM MST The storm which prompted the warning that started near Texas Canyon and I-10 has weakened and moved south out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds to 40 mph and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm as it pushes toward Tombstone.